Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Commercial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOD   US3765361080

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Commercial : Executes 15-Year Lease Renewal at Office Property in New Albany, Ohio

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 15-Year Lease Renewal at Office Property in New Albany, Ohio
Download as PDF March 28, 2022 4:30pm EDT

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it executed a 15-year lease with CVG Management Corp. ("CVG") for its office building located in New Albany, Ohio. The property is near Intel's 3,200 acre, $20+ billion chip manufacturing campus to be developed in New Albany. The lease extends CVG's occupancy of the entire 50,499 square foot office building through March 31, 2037.

CVG (Nasdaq:CVGI) is a global provider of systems, assemblies and components to the global commercial vehicle market, the electric vehicle market, and the warehouse automation market. Information about CVG and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

"This lease renewal builds upon the 14 years that CVG has already occupied the property. Listening to our tenants and ensuring they have a quality building and responsive ownership leads to Gladstone Commercial's continued exceptional occupancy rates with diversified tenants, such as CVG," said Karen Priesman, Senior Vice President, who leads asset management within the Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial.

"Gladstone Commercial is pleased to extend CVG's lease in their headquarter building. By doing so we increase the company's AFFO and FFO contributed by this office property as well as weighted average lease term of our office portfolio" said Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President for the Midwest and Western Regions of Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone would like to thank the JLL team of Mark Kolar and Jeff Carey for their efforts representing CVG and assisting in the completion of this transaction.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 129 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.2 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

South Central:
Buzz Cooper
Co-President/Chief Investment Officer
(703) 287-5815
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

Southeast/Northeast:

EJ Wislar
Senior Vice President
(703) 462-1027
EJ.Wislar@gladstonecompanies.com

Midwest/West:

Ryan Carter
Executive Vice President
(571) 451-0019
Ryan.Carter@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip
Co-President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 15, 2022 and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694924/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Executes-15-Year-Lease-Renewal-at-Office-Property-in-New-Albany-Ohio

Released March 28, 2022

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
04:54pGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Executes 15-Year Lease Renewal at Office Property in New Albany, Oh..
PU
03/22GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16EF Hutton Initiates Gladstone Commercial at Buy with $24 Price Target
MT
03/14Gladstone Commercial Acquires Oklahoma City Industrial Property for $5.9 Million
MT
03/14GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Announces $5.9 Million Industrial Acquisition in Oklahoma City
PU
03/14Gladstone Commercial Corporation acquired 56,000 Square Foot Industrial Facility Locate..
CI
03/07GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Executes 5.5 Year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, M..
PU
03/01GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Provides a Business Update
PU
03/01GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Investor Presentation March 2022
PU
02/25Gladstone Commercial Acquires Industrial Facility in North Carolina for $7.4 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 149 M - -
Net income 2022 1,34 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 615x
Yield 2022 6,97%
Capitalization 827 M 827 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 21,51 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Cutlip Co-President
Arthur S. Cooper Executive Vice President
Gary Gerson Chief Financial Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION-16.53%827
GECINA-9.15%9 048
MIRVAC GROUP-13.40%7 459
THE GPT GROUP-7.75%7 190
ICADE-10.62%4 691
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-15.61%4 004