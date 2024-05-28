Investor Presentation

Company Overview

Gladstone Commercial Corporation ("Gladstone" or the "Company") is a publicly owned Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") that completed its IPO in 2003 and is listed on Nasdaq (Ticker: GOOD)

Investment Focus

  • Single tenant or anchored multi-tenant net lease industrial assets
  • Long term leases (7+ years)
  • Strong, credit tenants
  • Mission-criticalreal estate in path of growth markets
  • Third party purchases, sale leasebacks, or build-to-suit developments
  • Focused on industrial portfolio growth

Portfolio Highlights

132

$1.6 billion

Properties

Gross Assets

110

16.7 million

Unique Tenants

Square Feet

98.9%

6.7 years

Average

Occupancy

Remaining Lease

Term

Note: All statistics as of March 31, 2024 unless otherwise stated

- 3 -

Investment Highlights

Diverse Portfolio

Growing Industrial

Concentration

20+ Year History

Mission-Critical Assets

Robust Underwriting

Platform

Conservative Balance Sheet

and Capital Structure

  • Portfolio diversified across tenants, geographies, and industries
  • 132 properties with 110 unique tenants in 27 different states with no tenant accounting for more than 4% of annualized straight-line rent
  • Most leases have fixed annual escalations in the 1.5% - 3.5% range, resulting in contractual revenue growth
  • Since 2018, GOOD has increased industrial concentration (as a % of annualized straight-line base rent) from 35% to 60%
  • Industrial assets continue to outperform other asset classes with long term future demand driven by numerous tailwinds including manufacturing reshoring and supply chain optimization
  • GOOD management has decades of combined experience investing in net lease assets and evaluating tenant credit
  • History of consistent and disciplined growth poised to continue in any economic environment
  • GOOD portfolio occupancy has never declined below 95%, and industrial and office portfolio occupancy rates were 99.7% and 93.6%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024
  • Tenants often have heavy fixed investment in a site, resulting in prohibitive relocation costs
  • More than 55% of annualized straight-line base rent expires in 2029 or later
  • GOOD's in-house underwriting team critically evaluates every potential new tenant's credit
  • In GOOD's 20+ year history spanning multiple economic cycles, only five tenants have ever defaulted
  • Consistently high cash rent collection - 100% of cash rents collected in 2021-2024 (through April 2024), and 99% cash rent collection in 2020 (overlapping with COVID-19 pandemic)
  • 89% of outstanding debt is fixed rate or hedged floating rate, and only 5.7% of debt matures before 2026
  • Since January 1, 2022, GOOD has repaid net $174 million of mortgage debt and grown its unencumbered asset base by over 60%
  • $57.8 million in available liquidity via revolving credit facility and cash on hand

Note: All statistics as of March 31, 2024 unless otherwise stated

- 4 -

Diverse, Stable Portfolio

Portfolio diversified across tenants, geographies, and industries

By State

By Asset Class

As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent

As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent

TX

12.3 %

FL

11.2 %

PA

11.0 %

GA

8.3 %

OH

7.6 %

NC

6.7 %

AL

5.8 %

MI

5.6 %

IN

3.7 %

CO

3.6 %

MO

3.1 %

UT

2.6 %

NJ

2.6 %

TN

2.1 %

SC

2.1 %

IA

1.9 %

WI

1.5 %

MN

1.4 %

OK

1.2 %

All Others

5.7 %

> 10%

5-10%

1-5% < 1%

Retail

Medical Office

3%

1%

Office

36%$121M

Industrial 60%

By Tenant Industry

As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent

Automotive 16%

All 13 Others 38%

Diversified/Conglomerate

$121M

Services 13%

Building and Real Estate

Personal & Non-Durable

10%

Consumer Products 6%

Telecommunications 10%

Diversified/Conglomerate

Manufacturing 7%

Note: All statistics as of March 31, 2024 unless otherwise stated

- 5 -

Growing Industrial Concentration

Industrial % of annualized straight-line base rent has nearly doubled since 2018

  • The Company began a focused transition to industrial assets in 2018 (before COVID-19) and has successfully increased portfolio industrial exposure to 60% of annualized straight line rent as of Q1 2024
  • GOOD sees continued tailwinds (supply chain normalization, reshoring initiatives, government subsidies) and ability to leverage in-housecredit-underwriting expertise for industrial assets in the foreseeable future
  • GOOD targets at least 70% portfolio industrial concentration in the next 18 months
  • Industrial assets are particularly mission-critical to tenants, as evidenced by 99.7% industrial occupancy rate
  • Most industrial leases have fixed annual escalations in the 1.5% - 3.5% range, providing contractual revenue growth
  • Industrial demand, particularly in the manufacturing sector, is projected to continue outperforming other asset classes in the foreseeable future, driven by reshoring initiatives

Portfolio Industrial Growth

$ in Millions

$1,651

$1,555

$1,601

$1,558

Assets

$1,456

$1,209

$1,358

60%

60%

Gross

51%

56%

47%

Total

35%

38%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Total Gross Assets

% Industrial

Straight-line

Industrial % of

Base Rent

Annualized

Note: All statistics as of March 31, 2024 unless otherwise stated

- 6 -

20+ Year History of Net Lease Investing

• Decades of combined management experience investing

in net lease assets and evaluating tenant credit

Total Revenue

• Gross asset base of $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2024

$ in Millions

$149.0 $147.6 $146.8

• 2015 - 2023 total revenue and total gross assets growth

of 75% and 61%, respectively

• 2022 - Q1 2024 moderate decline in revenue and gross

assets driven primarily by strategic selling of non-core

office assets

• History of monthly dividend returns to shareholders - in

2023, distributed more than $60 million in dividends to

preferred, common, and senior common shareholders

Total Gross Assets

$ in Millions, Office & Other % of Annualized Straight-Line Rent

$1,555

$1,651

$1,601

$1,558

$1,456

Assets

$1,358

$1,209

Gross

65%

62%

53%

49%

44%

Total

40%

40%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Total Gross Assets

% Office & Other

$133.2 $137.7

$114.4

$106.8

$94.8

$83.8 $86.4

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 LTM Q1 2024

Funds from Operations

Per Share, As Adjusted For Comparability

$1.54 $1.53 $1.54 $1.58 $1.55 $1.56 $1.60 $1.54 $1.46 $1.44

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 LTM Q1 2024

Note: All statistics as of March 31, 2024 unless otherwise stated

- 7 -

Mission Critical Assets

GOOD specializes in identifying, owning, and operating assets that are mission critical to tenant operations

  • GOOD portfolio occupancy has never declined below 95%
  • As of March 31, 2024, industrial occupancy was 99.7%, and office occupancy was 93.6%, both above national averages
  • Tenants often have heavy fixed machinery and equipment investment in a site, resulting in prohibitive relocation costs
  • Tenants are willing to sign long term leases - GOOD's average lease term is just under 7 years, and more than 55% of annualized straight-line base rent expires in 2029 or later

Historical Occupancy

Rent Expirations by Year

As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent

47.4%

4.6%

6.4%

11.3%

12.3%

8.7%

9.3%

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Thereafter

% of Square Feet

98.8%

96.8%

99.5%

97.4%

97.9%

98.0%

99.1%

97.0%

95.3%

97.2%

96.8%

96.8%

98.9%

Occupancy has never declined below 95.0%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Note: All statistics as of March 31, 2024 unless otherwise stated. Occupancy as of December 31 of respective year.

- 8 -

Robust Underwriting Platform

GOOD's robust underwriting platform results in high rent collection rates and minimal asset downtime

  • A majority of GOOD's tenants are privately held
  • 51% of GOOD tenants are investment grade rated or not rated, investment grade equivalent
  • In GOOD's 20+ year history spanning multiple economic cycles, only five tenants have ever defaulted
  • GOOD monitors tenant financial condition post-close to proactively manage the portfolio
  • Consistently high cash rent collection - 100% of cash rents collected in 2021-2024 (through April 2024), and 99% cash rent collection in 2020 (overlapping with COVID-19 pandemic)

Tenant Underwriting Analysis

Financial Forecast

Leverage Analysis

Balance Sheet

Industry Research

Analysis

Stress Test /

Competitor

Downside Scenario

Benchmarking

Publicly-Traded vs. Privately-Held Tenants

Tenant Credit Ratings

As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent

Public 41%

Private 59%

As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent

Rated, Investment

Not Rated,

Grade

22%

Non-Investment

Grade Equivalent

35%

Rated Investment Grade

and Not Rated, Investment

Grade Equivalent: 51%

Not Rated,

Rated, Non-Investment

Investment Grade

Equivalent

Grade

29%

14%

Note: All statistics as of March 31, 2024 unless otherwise stated

- 9 -

Conservative Balance Sheet

GOOD has significantly decreased its leverage ratio since 2015, and remaining debt maturities are minimal through 2026

  • Since 2015, GOOD has decreased net debt / gross assets from 56.9% to 46.1%

Fixed vs Floating Rate Debt

  • In addition to the low leverage ratio, nearly 90% of outstanding debt is fixed rate or hedged floating rate - only 11% of debt is floating rate
  • GOOD's capital structure allows patience and flexibility
  • Since January 1, 2022, GOOD has repaid, net $174 million of mortgage debt and grown its unencumbered asset base by over 60%
  • The Company is well-positioned for accretive industrial acquisitions with $57.8 million in available liquidity via revolving credit facility and cash on hand

Scheduled Debt Maturities

Floating Rate 11%

Hedged Floating Rate

51%

Fixed Rate 38%

35.2%

23.6%

25.8%

3.7%

6.8%

2.0%

2.9%

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030+

Mortgage Maturities

Line of Credit Maturity

Term Loan Maturity

Note: All statistics as of March 31, 2024 unless otherwise stated

- 10 -

