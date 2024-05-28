Investor Presentation
May 2024 | Nasdaq: GOOD
Company Overview
Gladstone Commercial Corporation ("Gladstone" or the "Company") is a publicly owned Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") that completed its IPO in 2003 and is listed on Nasdaq (Ticker: GOOD)
Investment Focus
- Single tenant or anchored multi-tenant net lease industrial assets
- Long term leases (7+ years)
- Strong, credit tenants
- Mission-criticalreal estate in path of growth markets
- Third party purchases, sale leasebacks, or build-to-suit developments
- Focused on industrial portfolio growth
Portfolio Highlights
132
$1.6 billion
Properties
Gross Assets
110
16.7 million
Unique Tenants
Square Feet
98.9%
6.7 years
Average
Occupancy
Remaining Lease
Term
Investment Highlights
Diverse Portfolio
Growing Industrial
Concentration
20+ Year History
Mission-Critical Assets
Robust Underwriting
Platform
Conservative Balance Sheet
and Capital Structure
- Portfolio diversified across tenants, geographies, and industries
- 132 properties with 110 unique tenants in 27 different states with no tenant accounting for more than 4% of annualized straight-line rent
- Most leases have fixed annual escalations in the 1.5% - 3.5% range, resulting in contractual revenue growth
- Since 2018, GOOD has increased industrial concentration (as a % of annualized straight-line base rent) from 35% to 60%
- Industrial assets continue to outperform other asset classes with long term future demand driven by numerous tailwinds including manufacturing reshoring and supply chain optimization
- GOOD management has decades of combined experience investing in net lease assets and evaluating tenant credit
- History of consistent and disciplined growth poised to continue in any economic environment
- GOOD portfolio occupancy has never declined below 95%, and industrial and office portfolio occupancy rates were 99.7% and 93.6%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024
- Tenants often have heavy fixed investment in a site, resulting in prohibitive relocation costs
- More than 55% of annualized straight-line base rent expires in 2029 or later
- GOOD's in-house underwriting team critically evaluates every potential new tenant's credit
- In GOOD's 20+ year history spanning multiple economic cycles, only five tenants have ever defaulted
- Consistently high cash rent collection - 100% of cash rents collected in 2021-2024 (through April 2024), and 99% cash rent collection in 2020 (overlapping with COVID-19 pandemic)
- 89% of outstanding debt is fixed rate or hedged floating rate, and only 5.7% of debt matures before 2026
- Since January 1, 2022, GOOD has repaid net $174 million of mortgage debt and grown its unencumbered asset base by over 60%
- $57.8 million in available liquidity via revolving credit facility and cash on hand
Diverse, Stable Portfolio
Portfolio diversified across tenants, geographies, and industries
By State
By Asset Class
As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent
As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent
TX
12.3 %
FL
11.2 %
PA
11.0 %
GA
8.3 %
OH
7.6 %
NC
6.7 %
AL
5.8 %
MI
5.6 %
IN
3.7 %
CO
3.6 %
MO
3.1 %
UT
2.6 %
NJ
2.6 %
TN
2.1 %
SC
2.1 %
IA
1.9 %
WI
1.5 %
MN
1.4 %
OK
1.2 %
All Others
5.7 %
> 10%
5-10%
1-5% < 1%
Retail
Medical Office
3%
1%
Office
36%$121M
Industrial 60%
By Tenant Industry
As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent
Automotive 16%
All 13 Others 38%
Diversified/Conglomerate
$121M
Services 13%
Building and Real Estate
Personal & Non-Durable
10%
Consumer Products 6%
Telecommunications 10%
Diversified/Conglomerate
Manufacturing 7%
Growing Industrial Concentration
Industrial % of annualized straight-line base rent has nearly doubled since 2018
- The Company began a focused transition to industrial assets in 2018 (before COVID-19) and has successfully increased portfolio industrial exposure to 60% of annualized straight line rent as of Q1 2024
- GOOD sees continued tailwinds (supply chain normalization, reshoring initiatives, government subsidies) and ability to leverage in-housecredit-underwriting expertise for industrial assets in the foreseeable future
- GOOD targets at least 70% portfolio industrial concentration in the next 18 months
- Industrial assets are particularly mission-critical to tenants, as evidenced by 99.7% industrial occupancy rate
- Most industrial leases have fixed annual escalations in the 1.5% - 3.5% range, providing contractual revenue growth
- Industrial demand, particularly in the manufacturing sector, is projected to continue outperforming other asset classes in the foreseeable future, driven by reshoring initiatives
Portfolio Industrial Growth
$ in Millions
$1,651
$1,555
$1,601
$1,558
Assets
$1,456
$1,209
$1,358
60%
60%
Gross
51%
56%
47%
Total
35%
38%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Total Gross Assets
% Industrial
Straight-line
Industrial % of
Base Rent
Annualized
20+ Year History of Net Lease Investing
• Decades of combined management experience investing
in net lease assets and evaluating tenant credit
Total Revenue
• Gross asset base of $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2024
$ in Millions
$149.0 $147.6 $146.8
• 2015 - 2023 total revenue and total gross assets growth
of 75% and 61%, respectively
• 2022 - Q1 2024 moderate decline in revenue and gross
assets driven primarily by strategic selling of non-core
office assets
• History of monthly dividend returns to shareholders - in
2023, distributed more than $60 million in dividends to
preferred, common, and senior common shareholders
Total Gross Assets
$ in Millions, Office & Other % of Annualized Straight-Line Rent
$1,555
$1,651
$1,601
$1,558
$1,456
Assets
$1,358
$1,209
Gross
65%
62%
53%
49%
44%
Total
40%
40%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Total Gross Assets
% Office & Other
$133.2 $137.7
$114.4
$106.8
$94.8
$83.8 $86.4
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 LTM Q1 2024
Funds from Operations
Per Share, As Adjusted For Comparability
$1.54 $1.53 $1.54 $1.58 $1.55 $1.56 $1.60 $1.54 $1.46 $1.44
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 LTM Q1 2024
Mission Critical Assets
GOOD specializes in identifying, owning, and operating assets that are mission critical to tenant operations
- GOOD portfolio occupancy has never declined below 95%
- As of March 31, 2024, industrial occupancy was 99.7%, and office occupancy was 93.6%, both above national averages
- Tenants often have heavy fixed machinery and equipment investment in a site, resulting in prohibitive relocation costs
- Tenants are willing to sign long term leases - GOOD's average lease term is just under 7 years, and more than 55% of annualized straight-line base rent expires in 2029 or later
Historical Occupancy
Rent Expirations by Year
As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent
47.4%
4.6%
6.4%
11.3%
12.3%
8.7%
9.3%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Thereafter
% of Square Feet
98.8%
96.8%
99.5%
97.4%
97.9%
98.0%
99.1%
97.0%
95.3%
97.2%
96.8%
96.8%
98.9%
Occupancy has never declined below 95.0%
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Robust Underwriting Platform
GOOD's robust underwriting platform results in high rent collection rates and minimal asset downtime
- A majority of GOOD's tenants are privately held
- 51% of GOOD tenants are investment grade rated or not rated, investment grade equivalent
- In GOOD's 20+ year history spanning multiple economic cycles, only five tenants have ever defaulted
- GOOD monitors tenant financial condition post-close to proactively manage the portfolio
- Consistently high cash rent collection - 100% of cash rents collected in 2021-2024 (through April 2024), and 99% cash rent collection in 2020 (overlapping with COVID-19 pandemic)
Tenant Underwriting Analysis
Financial Forecast
Leverage Analysis
Balance Sheet
Industry Research
Analysis
Stress Test /
Competitor
Downside Scenario
Benchmarking
Publicly-Traded vs. Privately-Held Tenants
Tenant Credit Ratings
As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent
Public 41%
Private 59%
As % of Annualized Straight-Line Base Rent
Rated, Investment
Not Rated,
Grade
22%
Non-Investment
Grade Equivalent
35%
Rated Investment Grade
and Not Rated, Investment
Grade Equivalent: 51%
Not Rated,
Rated, Non-Investment
Investment Grade
Equivalent
Grade
29%
14%
Conservative Balance Sheet
GOOD has significantly decreased its leverage ratio since 2015, and remaining debt maturities are minimal through 2026
- Since 2015, GOOD has decreased net debt / gross assets from 56.9% to 46.1%
Fixed vs Floating Rate Debt
- In addition to the low leverage ratio, nearly 90% of outstanding debt is fixed rate or hedged floating rate - only 11% of debt is floating rate
- GOOD's capital structure allows patience and flexibility
- Since January 1, 2022, GOOD has repaid, net $174 million of mortgage debt and grown its unencumbered asset base by over 60%
- The Company is well-positioned for accretive industrial acquisitions with $57.8 million in available liquidity via revolving credit facility and cash on hand
Scheduled Debt Maturities
Floating Rate 11%
Hedged Floating Rate
51%
Fixed Rate 38%
35.2%
23.6%
25.8%
3.7%
6.8%
2.0%
2.9%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030+
Mortgage Maturities
Line of Credit Maturity
Term Loan Maturity
