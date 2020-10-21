Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Commercial Corporation    GOOD

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Commercial : Provides a Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:45pm EDT
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Download as PDF October 21, 2020 4:30pm EDT

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ('we' or 'Gladstone Commercial') is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding the portfolio performance during the time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Approximately 99% of October cash base rent has been paid and collected. October rental collections remain consistent with 99% of third quarter cash base rents that were paid and collected and 98% of second quarter cash base rents that were paid and collected. The remaining 1-2% of cash base rents are associated with the previously agreed upon deferral agreements. All deferred amounts are to be paid back by the respective tenants commencing in July 2020 and ending in March 2021. Portfolio occupancy is in excess of 95% as of October 21, 2020.
  • We continue to execute our growth strategy. On October 14, 2020, we announced the acquisition of a 240,714 square foot rail served manufacturing center in Montgomery, Alabama, for $14.25 million. The property is 100% leased by WestRock CP, a wholly owned subsidiary of worldwide corrugated solutions leader WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), which guarantees the lease. The property was originally constructed as a build-to-suit for Westrock and currently has 7.2 years of remaining lease term. The GAAP capitalization rate on the investment is 7.3%. Since January 1, 2019 we have acquired $225.9 million of industrial properties, consistent with our stated goal of increasing our allocation of industrial investments.
  • We have continued to raise additional capital through our at-the-market programs to fund acquisitions and operating needs. Since July 1, 2020 we have issued 282,000 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $5.2 million and 180,000 shares of Series E perpetual preferred stock for net proceeds of $4.3 million.
  • We continue to have ample liquidity and a strong capital structure. As of October 21, 2020, our current available liquidity is in excess of $30 million via our revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

We may receive additional rent relief requests during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we are unable to quantify the outcomes of potential future negotiation of relief packages, the success of any tenant's financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that we will ultimately receive or grant.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com

For Broker Submittals:

South Central:

Buzz Cooper
Senior Managing Director
(703) 287-5815
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

Midwest/Northeast:

Matt Tucker
Senior Managing Director
(703) 287-5830
Matt.Tucker@gladstonecompanies.com

Southeast / West:

Brandon Flickinger
Managing Director
(703) 287-5819
Brandon.Flickinger@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip
President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates' and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption 'Risk Factors' of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020 and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611573/Gladstone-Commercial-Provides-a-Business-Update

Released October 21, 2020

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Corporation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 20:44:12 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
04:45pGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Provides a Business Update
PU
10/14GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Announces $14.25 Million Industrial Acquisition in Montgo..
PU
10/13GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, Novembe..
PU
09/22GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/17GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Provides a Business Update
AQ
09/17Gladstone Commercial Corporation Provides a Business Update
GL
09/14GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Executes Second Lease at Minneapolis Office P..
AQ
09/14Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes Second Lease at Minneapolis Office ..
GL
09/08GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Executes Two Year Lease Extension at Georgia ..
AQ
09/08Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes Two Year Lease Extension at Georgia..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 134 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,33 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -156x
Yield 2020 8,75%
Capitalization 584 M 584 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,50 $
Last Close Price 17,15 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Cutlip President
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Sodo Chief Financial Officer
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION-21.55%584
GECINA-29.57%9 779
MIRVAC GROUP-28.62%6 192
GPT GROUP-25.00%5 673
ICADE-50.52%4 199
SAFEHOLD INC.63.18%3 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group