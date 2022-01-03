Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Commercial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOD   US3765361080

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Commercial : Provides a Business Update

01/03/2022 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Download as PDF January 03, 2022 4:45pm EST

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 100% of December cash base rents have been paid and collected.
  • Portfolio occupancy is at 97.1%, as of December 31, 2021.
  • We remain within a small subset of U.S. equity REITs that have maintained their dividend rate and payment of distributions in tandem with this high level of rental collections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • On December 21, 2021, we acquired a 120,000 square foot industrial facility located in the Atlanta, Georgia MSA. The acquisition price was $12.0 million and has 15.0 years of remaining absolute NNN lease term.
  • On December 21, 2021, we acquired a 300,000 square foot industrial facility located in Crossville, Tennessee. The acquisition price was $29.0 million and the tenant, CoLinx, LLC, has a remaining lease term of 11.0 years.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2021, we acquired a total of 581,460 square feet of industrial real estate with a total acquisition price of $53.8 million.
  • Year-to-date, we extended, expanded or leased 1.6 million square feet covering 15 tenants with a weighted average lease term of 7.7 years and a tenant improvement allowance of $2.92 per square foot. The annualized straight-line rent of these transactions totals $13.6 million. The combined straight-line rents for these transactions increased by 7.1%, as compared to prior rents.
  • Since January 1, 2021, and through December 31, 2021, we have issued 1.8 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $36.6 million.
  • We continue to have ample liquidity and a strong capital structure. As of December 31, 2021, our current available liquidity is approximately $25.4 million via our revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

We have experienced successful rent collection during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we may receive additional rent relief requests as the pandemic continues to adversely affect business operations. However, we are unable to quantify the outcomes of potential future negotiation of relief packages, the success of any tenant's financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that we will ultimately receive or grant.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 127 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.7 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

South Central:

Buzz Cooper
Chief Investment Officer
(703) 287-5815
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

Southeast/Northeast:

EJ Wislar
Senior Vice President
(703) 462-1027
EJ.Wislar@gladstonecompanies.com

Midwest/West:

Ryan Carter
Executive Vice President
(571) 451-0019
Ryan.Carter@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip,
President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680767/Gladstone-Commercial-Provides-a-Business-Update

Released January 3, 2022

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Corporation published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 21:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
2021Gladstone Commercial Acquires $29 Million Tennessee Industrial Facility
MT
2021GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Announces $29.0 Million Industrial Acquisition in Crossville, TN
PU
2021Gladstone Commercial Buys Industrial Facility in Georgia for $12 Million
MT
2021GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Announces $12.0 Million Industrial Acquisition in Stone Mountain, G..
PU
2021Gladstone Commercial Corporation acquired 120,000 Square Foot Industrial Facility Locat..
CI
2021GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Gladstone Commercial Tenants Again Pay 100% of Rent Owed During November; New Head for ..
MT
2021GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Provides a Business Update
PU
2021GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Investor Presentation November 2021
PU
2021GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 138 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -203x
Yield 2021 5,82%
Capitalization 960 M 960 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,77 $
Average target price 25,60 $
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Cutlip President
Gary Gerson Chief Financial Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION0.00%960
GECINA0.00%10 303
MIRVAC GROUP0.00%8 343
GPT GROUP0.00%7 549
ICADE0.00%5 432
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.0.00%4 727