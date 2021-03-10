Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Commercial Corporation    GOOD

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Commercial : Announces Lease Renewal of Wichita, KS Office Building

03/10/2021 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Lease Renewal of Wichita, KS Office Building
Download as PDF March 10, 2021 4:30pm EST

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial') announced a five-year lease extension at its 69,287 square foot, class A office facility located at 2525 North Woodlawn Avenue in Wichita, Kansas. As a result of the lease extension, the property is leased to T-Mobile USA, Inc. through September 30, 2027.

The one-story, build-to-suit class A office building serves as one of T-Mobile's national customer service centers. T-Mobile takes pride in its mission to provide wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the United States and its territories. The company is highly regarded for its leadership and innovation in the cellular field.

'T-Mobile and the brokers at Site Selection were terrific to work with on this deal. They brought the opportunity together and we could not have asked for better partners,' said Buzz Cooper, Gladstone Commercial's Executive Vice President.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 121 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.4 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip
President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

For Broker Submittals:

Buzz Cooper
Executive Vice President
(703) 287-5815
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates' and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption 'Risk Factors' of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and certain other filings we make with the SEC. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634792/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Announces-Lease-Renewal-of-Wichita-KS-Office-Building

Released March 10, 2021

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Corporation published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
04:46pGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Announces Lease Renewal of Wichita, KS Office Building
PU
03/09GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Executes Lease Expansion and Extension at North Carolina..
PU
03/02GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
02/23GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Provides a Business Update
PU
02/16GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/16GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/16GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended De..
PU
02/16GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Financial Supplement as of December 31, 2020
PU
02/16GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Earnings Flash (GOOD) GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION P..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 M - -
Net income 2021 0,70 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,66%
Capitalization 700 M 700 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 19,59 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Cutlip President
Michael J. Sodo Chief Financial Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION8.83%700
GECINA-8.00%10 168
MIRVAC GROUP-10.98%7 242
GPT GROUP-2.00%6 737
ICADE-0.79%5 488
SAFEHOLD INC.0.50%3 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ