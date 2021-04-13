Gladstone Commercial : Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2021 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of April, May, and June 2021, and also announced its plan to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distributionper common share for each of April, May, and June 2021, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 195 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 23 April 30 $ 0.12515 May 19 May 28 $ 0.12515 June 18 June 30 $ 0.12515 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.37545

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ('Senior Common') for each of April, May, and June 2021, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 132 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of: Payment Date Amount April May 6 $ 0.0875 May June 4 $ 0.0875 June July 6 $ 0.0875 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.2625

Series D Preferred Stock: $0.1458333 cash distribution per share of the Company's 7.0% Series D Preferred Stock ('Series D Preferred Stock') for each of April, May, and June 2021, payable per Table 3 below. The Series D Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol 'GOODM.' The Company has paid 59 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series D Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 23 April 30 $ 0.1458333 May 19 May 28 $ 0.1458333 June 18 June 30 $ 0.1458333 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.4374999

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ('Series E Preferred Stock') for each of April, May, and June 2021, payable per Table 4 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol 'GOODN.' The Company has paid 18 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 23 April 30 $ 0.138021 May 19 May 28 $ 0.138021 June 18 June 30 $ 0.138021 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ('Series F Preferred Stock') for each of April, May, and June 2021, payable per Table 5 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 28 May 5 $ 0.125 May 26 June 4 $ 0.125 June 28 July 6 $ 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the 'DRIP') to its common stockholders, and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the stock market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 18, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13717651.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website, www.gladstonecommercial.com .

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release, you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 121 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.4 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

