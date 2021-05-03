Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Commercial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOD   US3765361080

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Commercial : Executes Lease Continuing 100% Occupancy in Indianapolis Portfolio

05/03/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes Lease Continuing 100% Occupancy in Indianapolis Portfolio
Download as PDF May 03, 2021 4:30pm EDT

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial') announced today that it signed a lease with Cordova Food Distributors ('Cordova') at its 5710 W. 82nd Street industrial property located in the Park 100 development in Northwest Indianapolis. Cordova will occupy 8,680 square feet of the property beginning on June 1st, immediately following the expiration of the current tenant's lease.

Cordova sells South and Central American food to international supermarkets, independent Latino grocery stores and Latino restaurants. The business was started in 2015 and has achieved strong growth, requiring a larger facility from which to operate.

Cordova executed a five-year lease for 8,680 square feet, with a rental rate more than 50% higher than the vacating tenant, with no tenant improvements required. The 64,800 square foot property will remain 100% leased, as will the entire 568,000+ square foot Gladstone Commercial Indianapolis portfolio, without a single day of downtime.

'It is wonderful to welcome a home-grown Indianapolis success story to our portfolio,' said Karen Priesman, Senior Vice President and Head of Asset Management for the Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial. 'This transaction highlights Gladstone Commercial's connection to our markets allowing us to lease space before it becomes vacant. The space was on the market for less than 90 days when lease terms were agreed upon. We thank Kevin Archer of Cushman & Wakefield for his efforts in bringing Cordova to the building, as well as Todd Vannatta and Michael Weishaar, also of Cushman & Wakefield, for representing Gladstone Commercial. Kudos are also due to the Property Management team from CBRE that keeps the property in a condition that attracts new tenants and provides top service to those already part of our tenant roster.'

'Having purchased this property just a year ago and executing this lease with no downtime highlights the attributes of Gladstone Commercial's acquisition thesis of purchasing well-positioned, highly functional industrial buildings in our target growth markets. This transaction immediately increases cash flow, FFO, AFFO, and the weighted average term of our Midwest portfolio,' said Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 121 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 15.4 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Southcentral:

Buzz Cooper
Executive Vice President
(703) 287-5815
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

Northeast/Midwest:

Todd McDonald
Senior Analyst
(703) 287-5895
Todd.McDonald@gladstonecompanies.com

Southeast:

EJ Wislar
Senior Vice President
(703) 462-1027
EJ.Wislar@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip
President - Gladstone Commercial Corporation
(703) 287-5878
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations, or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption 'Risk Factors' of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Released May 3, 2021

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Corporation published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
05:35pGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Executes Lease Continuing 100% Occupancy in Indianapolis..
PU
04/22GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/13GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and ..
PU
04/01GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Announces New Regional Positions to Recognize Individual..
PU
03/24GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Provides a Business Update
PU
03/17GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Announces Lease Renewal of Wichita, KS Office Building
PU
03/09GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Executes Lease Expansion and Extension at North Carolina..
PU
03/02GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
02/23GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL  : Provides a Business Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 M - -
Net income 2021 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2 805x
Yield 2021 7,13%
Capitalization 771 M 771 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,60 $
Last Close Price 21,04 $
Spread / Highest target 9,32%
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Cutlip President
Gary Gerson Chief Financial Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION16.89%765
GECINA-3.68%10 780
MIRVAC GROUP1.52%8 158
GPT GROUP3.78%6 846
ICADE2.86%5 759
SAFEHOLD INC.-2.46%3 766
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ