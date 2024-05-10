Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on acquiring, owning, and managing primarily industrial and office properties. The Company conducts its operations through a subsidiary, Gladstone Commercial Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership). It owns 134 properties totaling 16.9 million square feet of rentable space, located in 27 states. The Companyâs properties are geographically diversified, and its tenants cover a broad cross section of business sectors and range in size from small to large private and public companies. The Company's properties are located in various states of the United States, such as Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan and South Carolina. The Company's properties have tenants from various industries, such as telecommunications, diversified/conglomerate services, healthcare, automotive, banking, diversified/conglomerate manufacturing, and others.

Sector Diversified REITs