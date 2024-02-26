Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on acquiring, owning, and managing primarily industrial and office properties. The Company conducts its operations through a subsidiary, Gladstone Commercial Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership). Its real estate portfolio consisted of approximately137 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of rentable space, located in 27 states. Its portfolio consists primarily of single-tenant industrial and office real property. The Company's properties are located in various states of the United States, such as Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan and South Carolina. The Company's properties have tenants from various industries, such as telecommunications, diversified/conglomerate services, healthcare, automotive, banking, diversified/conglomerate manufacturing, personal, and information technology (IT).

Sector Diversified REITs