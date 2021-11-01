Log in
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
Download as PDF November 01, 2021 8:30am EDT

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 /Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Investment Corporation's Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

Where:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gldinvest/mediaframe/46389/indexl.html

How:

By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above

By phone - please call (866) 373-3416

Contact:

Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through November 10, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13722592.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669281/Gladstone-Investment-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information

Released November 1, 2021

Disclaimer

Gladstone Investment Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
