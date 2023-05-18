Gladstone Investment : Investor Presentation as of March 31, 2023
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT
Quarterly Overview
March 31, 2023
Gladstone Investment | Overview(1)
BDC differentiated through buyout investment strategy
Nasdaq symbol "GAIN" | market cap of $445 million
Publicly traded business
2026
Notes listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "GAINN," with an interest rate of 5.00%
development company
2028
Notes listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "GAINZ," with an interest rate of 4.875%
• $1.6+ billion invested since 2005 IPO
• Primary equity investor - Lead majority of prospective transactions, often partnering with existing
management teams
Buyout structure provides
• Differentiated approach - Turnkey provider of equity & secured debt to effect change of control buyouts
upside potential with strong
- Target mix of total invested dollars per transaction is 25% equity & 75% debt (at cost)
downside protection
- Traditional BDCs typically have equity exposure of 5 - 10%
• Monthly distributions from interest on debt investments and other investment income
• Supplemental distributions to shareholders from capital gains on investment exits
• Target lower middle market companies (EBITDA of $4 - $15 million) domiciled in the United States
Dedicated lower middle
• Focused on businesses that are cash-flow positive (no early stage) and have strong management teams
market focus
• Industry agnostic with investments in manufacturing, business services/distribution, and consumer
products
Diversified portfolio across industry and geography
Experienced management team with proven track record
Current portfolio is diversified across 25 companies, 19 states, and 14 industries
$766 million in total assets at fair value
Externally managed by an SEC-registered investment adviser, Gladstone Management Corporation, and administrator with over 70 professionals, collectively
Nine investment professionals dedicated exclusively to Gladstone Investment Corporation
Proven investment track record across multiple economic cycles
(1) All information in this presentation is as of 3/31/2023, except as noted.
2
Investment Highlights
Leveraged buyout investor with history of increasing distributions and realizing capital gains
Focus on Risk Management & Equity Value Creation
1 GAIN strives for prudent purchase multiples in companies with strong growth prospects. GAIN's investment discipline and risk management approach yield attractive risk-adjusted returns.
2
Strong and Growing Distributions
GAIN has consistently raised regular monthly distributions to shareholders, having never missed a
monthly distribution since its IPO in 2005. The regular, monthly distribution was increased to a
$0.96/share annual run-rate in October 2022.
3
Outperformance Compared to Industry Peers(1)
GAIN has outperformed industry peers in total return and return of equity ("ROE") over the past
five years. GAIN's five-year total return is 103% vs. industry peers of (13)% and GAIN's five-year
average ROE is 14% vs. industry peers of 9%.
4
Significant Equity Positions Drive Upside Potential and Supplemental Distributions
GAIN is a proactive board participant and driver of value creation within the portfolio. Significant
equity ownership provides basis for managing downside risk and making supplemental distributions
from capital gains. Average buyout exit cash-on-cash equity return of 3.9x.
5
Actively Investing in New Buyout Opportunities and Strategic Investments in Existing
Portfolio Companies
GAIN continues to add to its portfolio with one new buyout investment in FY 2023, in addition to investing in existing portfolio companies.
See slide 10 for details.
23
Investment Focus and Process
Investment
Focus
Investment Structures
Deal
Sourcing
Due
Diligence
Target stable lower middle market companies with EBITDA of $4 - $15 million
Investment size (debt & equity) generally up to $75 million (typically 25% equity & 75% debt)
Lead or co-lead prospective transactions
Focused on cash-flow positive businesses with proven competitive advantages and strong management teams
Sector agnostic with interest in manufacturing, business services/distribution, and consumer products
Preferred equity is typically participating with a stated dividend of around 8%
Secured 1st or 2nd lien term debt with current interest rates in the low- to mid-teens, generally with a success fee due upon a change of control and 5-year term without amortization
Revolver may be provided with the expectation of refinancing shortly after close
Portfolio company management option pool range of 10 - 25%
Source opportunities from investment banks, M&A advisory firms, and industry executives
Regionally focused sourcing strategy, spearheaded by every member of the investment team
Debt & equity from single investor provides competitive advantage by improving the certainty of close and decreasing deal complexity
Typical due diligence period of 45 to 60 days after executing letter of intent
Thorough multi-disciplinary approach - blending internal industry experience, onsite visits and management assessments, supplemented with third party quality of earnings reports, industry studies, management assessments, and customary legal and insurance investigations
