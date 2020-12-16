Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Land Corporation    LAND

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gladstone Land : Acquires Farmland in Coastal California

12/16/2020 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 16, 2020

Gladstone Land Acquires Farmland in Coastal California

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 /Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired 368 acres of farmland located in Ventura County, California, for approximately $20.8 million. Upon acquisition, Gladstone Land assumed a lease with a large farming operation growing a wide variety of fresh vegetables.

"We are excited to announce the addition of another quality farm in Ventura County," said Bill Reiman, Executive Vice President, West Coast Operations, of Gladstone Land. "This acquisition is a fine example of our ability to continue adding valuable fresh produce farmland to our portfolio. We are gaining a prominent new tenant who has been in the fresh vegetable business for generations, and we look forward to further expanding our business with them in the future."

"This acquisition adds to our portfolio of farms growing fresh produce in the heart of the Oxnard Plain," said David Gladstone, President and CEO of Gladstone Land. "We are also excited to form a relationship with a new tenant who has a long history of farming in Southern California."

About Gladstone Land Corporation:

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 131 farms, comprised of approximately 95,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at over $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 94 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 24 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year. Additional information, including detailed information about each of the Company's farms, can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Owners or brokers who have farmland for sale in the U.S. should contact:

Western U.S. - Bill Reiman at (805) 263-4778 orbill.r@gladstoneland.com, or Tony Marci at (831) 225-0883 or tony.m@gladstoneland.com

Midwest U.S. - Bill Hughes at (618) 606-2887 orbill.h@gladstoneland.comMid-Atlantic U.S. - Joey Van Wingerden at (703) 287-5914 or joe.v@gladstoneland.com

Southeastern U.S. - Bill Frisbie at (703) 287-5839 orbill.f@gladstoneland.com

Lenders who are interested in providing the Company with long-term financing on farmland should contact Jay Beckhorn at (703) 587-5823 or Jay.Beckhorn@GladstoneCompanies.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of the foregoing words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Form 10-K"), as filed with the SEC on February 19, 2020, and certain other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For a definition of net asset value and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see the Company's Form 10-K.

For further information: Gladstone Land, 703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/621022/Gladstone-Land-Acquires-Farmland-in-Coastal-California

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Corporation published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 13:38:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
08:39aGLADSTONE LAND : Acquires Farmland in Coastal California
PU
12/15GLADSTONE LAND CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
12/14GLADSTONE LAND : Expands Credit Facility to $225 Million
MT
12/14GLADSTONE LAND : Announces Expansion & Extension of Credit Facility
PU
12/14GLADSTONE LAND : Acquires California Land for Almond Tree Growing; Shares Rise
MT
12/14GLADSTONE LAND : Announces California Farmland Acquisition
PU
11/24GLADSTONE LAND : Investor Presentation as of November 4, 2020
PU
11/04GLADSTONE LAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
11/04GLADSTONE LAND : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
11/04GLADSTONE LAND CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,34 M - -
Net Debt 2020 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -146x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 365 M 365 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Land Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,50 $
Last Close Price 15,14 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President, CEO & Owner
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Lewis Parrish CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Paul W. Adelgren Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION16.73%365
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-5.47%96 505
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)9.33%67 028
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION14.65%30 700
CYRUSONE INC.4.10%8 202
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-9.05%8 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ