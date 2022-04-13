Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Land Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   US3765491010

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Land : Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2022 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

04/13/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 13, 2022

Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2022 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 /Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of April, May and June 2022 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.0454 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 22

April 29

$ 0.0454

May 20

May 31

0.0454

June 22

June 30

0.0454

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.1362

The Company has paid 110 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 26 times over the prior 29 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 22

April 29

$ 0.125

May 20

May 31

0.125

June 22

June 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 28

May 6

$ 0.125

May 27

June 6

0.125

June 29

July 6

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 22

April 29

$0.104167

May 20

May 31

0.104167

June 22

June 30

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stockdistribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 18, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13727663.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 164 farms, comprised of approximately 113,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.5 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.Gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/697346/Gladstone-Land-Announces-Increase-in-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-forApril-May-and-June-2022-and-First-Quarter-Ended-March-31-2022-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
02:05pGladstone Land Lifts Monthly Dividend to $0.0454 a Share From $0.0453 a Share, Payable ..
MT
01:55pGLADSTONE LAND : Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June ..
PU
04/12GLADSTONE LAND : Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2022 and Fir..
PU
04/12Oppenheimer Raises Price Target for Gladstone Land to $30 From $25 To Reflect Higher In..
MT
03/21GLADSTONE LAND : Investor Presentation as of February 22, 2022
PU
02/24B. Riley Lifts Gladstone Land's Price Target to $32 from $31 on Higher 2022 Earnings, N..
MT
02/24Berenberg Bank Adjusts Gladstone Land's Price Target to $29 From $26, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
02/24Oppenheimer Lifts Gladstone Land's Price Target to $25 From $24, Citing Portfolio Growt..
MT
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Gladstone Land Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/22GLADSTONE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,81 M - -
Net Debt 2022 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -229x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 1 334 M 1 334 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,1x
EV / Sales 2023 21,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Land Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,63 $
Average target price 31,43 $
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lewis Parrish Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION14.43%1 334
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-12.08%117 336
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-7.02%84 047
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-8.88%38 290
CYRUSONE INC.0.71%11 707
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-6.76%11 475