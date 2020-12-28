December 28, 2020

Gladstone Land Announces Large

Farmland Acquisitions in California &

Washington

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 /Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired approximately 1,670 total acres of farmland and facilities located San Joaquin County, California, and Whatcom County, Washington. The acquisition includes approximately 1,390 planted acres of organic and conventional blueberries, as well as a fresh packing and cooling facility. In connection with the acquisition, Gladstone Land entered into a 10-year,triple-net leaseback agreement with the seller.

"We are excited to complete these large acquisitions of fresh blueberry farmland and to be entering into a new partnership with an industry leader as a new tenant," said Joseph Van Wingerden, Director at Gladstone Land. "The consumer demand for fresh blueberries, especially organic, continues to expand rapidly. The newer, consumer-preferred varieties, planting methods, and water rights present on these farms position them very well for the long term."

"Despite the challenges that 2020 has brought to the overall market, we continue to add excellent fresh produce farmland, such as these properties, to our portfolio," said David Gladstone, President & CEO of Gladstone Land. "We have experienced particularly strong growth in the past few months, completing approximately $162 million of new acquisitions in December alone, and the year isn't over. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. We hope everyone will eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, and nuts over the holiday season."

About Gladstone Land Corporation:

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 136 farms, comprised of approximately 101,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 94 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common