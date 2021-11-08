Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gladstone Land Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   US3765491010

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

11/08/2021 | 08:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 8, 2021

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 /Gladstone Land Corporation

(NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

Where:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/land/mediaframe/46388/indexl.html

How:

By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above

By phone - Please call (877) 407-9046

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 17, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13722591.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.gladstoneland.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/669284/Gladstone-Land-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and- Webcast-Information

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 13:47:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
08:48aGladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
PU
10/29Oppenheimer Starts Gladstone Land at Perform With $24 Price Target
MT
10/25GLADSTONE LAND : Acquires Almond Orchard in California
PU
10/25Gladstone Land Corporation acquired 219 Gross Acres of Farmland Located in Madera Count..
CI
10/12GLADSTONE LAND : Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November an..
PU
10/12GLADSTONE LAND : Acquires Nut Orchard and Option to Purchase Stored Water in California
PU
10/12Gladstone Land Corporation acquired 1,284 Gross Acres of Farmland Located in Kern Count..
CI
09/13GLADSTONE LAND : Investor Presentation as of August 10, 2021
PU
08/24GLADSTONE LAND : Acquires Nut Orchard and Option to Purchase Stored Water in California
PU
08/24Gladstone Land Corporation completed the acquisition of 479 gross acres of farmland in ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,99 M - -
Net Debt 2021 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -86,1x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 803 M 803 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales 2022 19,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Land Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,64 $
Average target price 25,71 $
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President, CEO & Owner
Lewis Parrish CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION75.14%803
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)23.78%126 528
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)13.15%77 853
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION22.00%37 444
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)46.00%12 301
CYRUSONE INC.12.22%10 418