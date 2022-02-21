Log in
Gladstone Land : Earnings Call and Webcast Information

02/21/2022 | 09:11am EST
February 21, 2022

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 /Gladstone Land Corporation

(NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021, Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 8:30 a.m. EST

Where:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/land/mediaframe/47464/indexl.html

How:

By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above

By phone - Please call (877) 407-9046

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through March 2, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13725346.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.GladstoneLand.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/684805/Gladstone-Land-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and- Webcast-Information

