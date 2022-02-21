Gladstone Land : Earnings Call and Webcast Information

February 21, 2022
Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 /Gladstone Land Corporation
(NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through March 2, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13725346.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.GladstoneLand.com.
Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.
For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893
