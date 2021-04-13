Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gladstone Land Corporation    LAND

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gladstone Land : Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2021 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

04/13/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 13, 2021

Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2021 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 /Gladstone Land Corporation(NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of April, May and June 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.045 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 23

April 30

$

0.045

May 19

May 28

0.045

June 18

June 30

0.045

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.135

The Company has paid 98 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 22 times over the prior 25 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 23

April 30

$

0.125

May 19

May 28

0.125

June 18

June 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each

of April, May and June 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 28

May 5

$

0.125

May 26

June 4

0.125

June 28

July 6

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 23

April 30

$

0.104167

May 19

May 28

0.104167

June 18

June 30

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.312501

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 20, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13717650.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 141 farms, comprised of approximately 104,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.Gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Corporation published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 20:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
04:27pGLADSTONE LAND  : Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, Ma..
PU
04/05GLADSTONE LAND  : Buys Tehama County, Calif. Olive Orchard for $37.8 Million; Si..
MT
04/05GLADSTONE LAND  : Acquires Olive Orchard in California
PU
03/18GLADSTONE LAND  : Investor Presentation as of February 24, 2021
PU
03/15GLADSTONE LAND  : Acquires Blueberry Cooling and Storage Facilities in Californi..
PU
03/09GLADSTONE LAND  : B Riley Ups Gladstone Land's PT to $21 from $17.50, Cites High..
MT
03/08GLADSTONE LAND  : B. Riley Raises Gladstone Land's Price Target to $21 from $17...
MT
03/03GLADSTONE LAND  : Acquires Farmland in Maryland's Eastern Shore for $1.6 Million
MT
03/03GLADSTONE LAND  : Expands in Maryland's Eastern Shore
PU
03/02GLADSTONE LAND  : Wedbush Adjusts Gladstone Land's Price Target to $19.25 From $..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,70 M - -
Net Debt 2021 715 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -131x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Land Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,25 $
Last Close Price 19,64 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President, CEO & Owner
Lewis Parrish CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION34.15%541
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)7.59%106 826
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)10.08%75 736
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-2.28%30 643
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)15.72%9 735
CYRUSONE INC.-3.19%8 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ