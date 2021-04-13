April 13, 2021

Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2021 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 /Gladstone Land Corporation(NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of April, May and June 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.045 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount April 23 April 30 $ 0.045 May 19 May 28 0.045 June 18 June 30 0.045 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.135

The Company has paid 98 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 22 times over the prior 25 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount April 23 April 30 $ 0.125 May 19 May 28 0.125 June 18 June 30 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each