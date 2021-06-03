Gladstone Land : Investor Presentation as of May 12, 2021
06/03/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
A Farmland Real Estate Investment Trust
Investor Presentation
AS OF MAY 12, 2021
Legal Disclaimers
ESTIMATES
This presentation contains industry and market data, forecasts, and projections that are based on internal data and estimates, independent industry publications, reports by market research ﬁrms, or other published independent sources. We believe these data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. We have not independently veriﬁed all market and industry data obtained from these third-party sources. Our internal data and estimates are based upon information obtained from trade and business organizations, other contacts in the markets in which we operate, and our management's understanding of industry conditions. You should carefully consider the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the market and other industry data contained in this presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may include statements that constitute "forward-looking statements"within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include comments with respect to our objectives and strategies and the results of our operations and our business. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, uncertainties and opportunities, both general and speciﬁc. The risk exists that these statements may not be fulﬁlled. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as a number of factors could cause future Company results to dier materially from these statements, including those factors listed under the caption, "Risk Factors," in our Form 10-K and 10-Q ﬁlings and our registration statement, including our prospectus and prospectus supplement, as ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all of which can be found on the "Investors" section of our website, www.GladstoneLand.com, or the SEC website, www.SEC.gov. Any results or performance implied by forward-looking statements may be inﬂuenced in particular by factors such as ﬂuctuations in interest rates and stock indices, the eects of competition in the areas in which we operate, the impact of public health issues, such as the current global pandemic of a novel strain of the coronavirus, ("COVID-19"), and changes in economic, political, regulatory, and technological conditions. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as other uncertainties and events. The company has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
PAST OR PRESENT PERFORMANCE DISCLAIMER
This presentation includes information regarding past or present performance of the company. Please note that past or present performance is not a guarantee of future performance or future results.
NON-SOLICITATION
This presentation shall not be an oer for sale or the solicitation of an oer to buy the company's securities. This presentation may not be used in connection with any oer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities of the company.
Gladstone Land Overview
Owns farmland and farm-related facilities leased to high-quality farmers, primarily on a triple-net basis, meaning the farmer pays rent, insurance, maintenance, and taxes.
Primarily buys farmland used to grow healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts.
Currently owns 141 farms with approximately 104,000 total acres in 13 states, valued at over $1.2 billion. Our acreage is currently 100% leased.
$
One of four public companies managed by an SEC-registered investment advisor with over $3.0 billion of assets under management and 70 professionals.
Three Areas of Farming
PRIMARY FOCUS
• ANNUAL FRESH PRODUCE
• PERMANENT CROPS
TERTIARY FOCUS | GRAINS & OTHER CROPS
We believe that farmland growing fresh produce (e.g., fruits and vegetables) and certain permanent crops (e.g., blueberries and nuts) is a superior investment over land growing commodity crops (e.g., corn, wheat, and soy), due to:
Higher proﬁtability and rental income
Lower price volatility
Lower government dependency
Lower storage costs
Ground typically closer to major urban populations, thus higher development potential
U.S. Farmland: Decreasing Supply, Increasing Demand
As available farmland to feed the world's growing population continues to decline, U.S. cropland has steadily appreciated in value. Further, we believe the amount of available farmland in the U.S. will continue to decrease.
Every year, large amounts of farmland are converted to suburban uses, such as housing subdivisions, schools, parks, oce buildings, government buildings, and industrial buildings.
We believe climate change has already negatively impacted many growing regions across the world, putting prime farmland in optimal climates in even higher demand.
WORLD POPULATION1
ARABLE LAND PER CAPITA WORLDWIDE2
10.0
1.2
1.11
9.0
8.0
1.0
People (Billions)
7.0
Acres Per Capita
0.8
0.80
6.0
0.64
5.0
0.6
0.50
0.48
4.0
3.0
0.4
2.0
0.2
1.0
0.0
0.0
1965 70
75
80
85
90
95 2000 05
10
15
20
25*
30*
35*
40* 45* 2050*
1960
1980
2000
2020*
2040*
Less Developed Regions
More Developed Regions
Year
We believe a lower supply of arable land will lead to higher proﬁtability for the most fertile farms, and will lead to steady appreciation of value and rental growth
Note: *Estimated
Sources:
1. Population Division of the Department of Economic and Social Aairs of the United Nations
2. "World Agriculture Towards 2030/2050: The 2012 Revision", Food and Agriculture Organization of the
United Nations, June 2012 (latest publication date)
