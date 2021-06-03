Log in
    LAND   US3765491010

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION

(LAND)
Gladstone Land : Investor Presentation as of May 12, 2021

06/03/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
A Farmland Real Estate Investment Trust

Investor Presentation

AS OF MAY 12, 2021

Legal Disclaimers

ESTIMATES

This presentation contains industry and market data, forecasts, and projections that are based on internal data and estimates, independent industry publications, reports by market research ﬁrms, or other published independent sources. We believe these data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. We have not independently veriﬁed all market and industry data obtained from these third-party sources. Our internal data and estimates are based upon information obtained from trade and business organizations, other contacts in the markets in which we operate, and our management's understanding of industry conditions. You should carefully consider the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the market and other industry data contained in this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may include statements that constitute "forward-looking statements"within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include comments with respect to our objectives and strategies and the results of our operations and our business. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, uncertainties and opportunities, both general and speciﬁc. The risk exists that these statements may not be fulﬁlled. We caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as a number of factors could cause future Company results to dier materially from these statements, including those factors listed under the caption, "Risk Factors," in our Form 10-K and 10-Q ﬁlings and our registration statement, including our prospectus and prospectus supplement, as ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all of which can be found on the "Investors" section of our website, www.GladstoneLand.com, or the SEC website, www.SEC.gov. Any results or performance implied by forward-looking statements may be inﬂuenced in particular by factors such as ﬂuctuations in interest rates and stock indices, the eects of competition in the areas in which we operate, the impact of public health issues, such as the current global pandemic of a novel strain of the coronavirus, ("COVID-19"), and changes in economic, political, regulatory, and technological conditions. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as other uncertainties and events. The company has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

PAST OR PRESENT PERFORMANCE DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes information regarding past or present performance of the company. Please note that past or present performance is not a guarantee of future performance or future results.

NON-SOLICITATION

This presentation shall not be an oer for sale or the solicitation of an oer to buy the company's securities. This presentation may not be used in connection with any oer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities of the company.

Gladstone Land Overview

Owns farmland and farm-related facilities leased to high-quality farmers, primarily on a triple-net basis, meaning the farmer pays rent, insurance, maintenance, and taxes.

Primarily buys farmland used to grow healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

Currently owns 141 farms with approximately 104,000 total acres in 13 states, valued at over $1.2 billion. Our acreage is currently 100% leased.

$

One of four public companies managed by an SEC-registered investment advisor with over $3.0 billion of assets under management and 70 professionals.

Three Areas of Farming

PRIMARY FOCUS

• ANNUAL FRESH PRODUCE

• PERMANENT CROPS

TERTIARY FOCUS | GRAINS & OTHER CROPS

We believe that farmland growing fresh produce (e.g., fruits and vegetables) and certain permanent crops (e.g., blueberries and nuts) is a superior investment over land growing commodity crops (e.g., corn, wheat, and soy), due to:

  • Higher proﬁtability and rental income
  • Lower price volatility
  • Lower government dependency
  • Lower storage costs
  • Ground typically closer to major urban populations, thus higher development potential

U.S. Farmland: Decreasing Supply, Increasing Demand

As available farmland to feed the world's growing population continues to decline, U.S. cropland has steadily appreciated in value. Further, we believe the amount of available farmland in the U.S. will continue to decrease.

  • Every year, large amounts of farmland are converted to suburban uses, such as housing subdivisions, schools, parks, oce buildings, government buildings, and industrial buildings.

We believe climate change has already negatively impacted many growing regions across the world, putting prime farmland in optimal climates in even higher demand.

WORLD POPULATION1

ARABLE LAND PER CAPITA WORLDWIDE2

10.0

1.2

1.11

9.0

8.0

1.0

People (Billions)

7.0

Acres Per Capita

0.8

0.80

6.0

0.64

5.0

0.6

0.50

0.48

4.0

3.0

0.4

2.0

0.2

1.0

0.0

0.0

1965 70

75

80

85

90

95 2000 05

10

15

20

25*

30*

35*

40* 45* 2050*

1960

1980

2000

2020*

2040*

Less Developed Regions

More Developed Regions

Year

We believe a lower supply of arable land will lead to higher proﬁtability for the most fertile farms, and will lead to steady appreciation of value and rental growth

Note: *Estimated

Sources:

1. Population Division of the Department of Economic and Social Aairs of the United Nations

2. "World Agriculture Towards 2030/2050: The 2012 Revision", Food and Agriculture Organization of the

United Nations, June 2012 (latest publication date)

Disclaimer

Gladstone Land Corporation published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,18 M - -
Net Debt 2021 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -73,4x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 700 M 700 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Gladstone Land Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,08 $
Last Close Price 23,84 $
Spread / Highest target 9,06%
Spread / Average Target -3,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Gladstone Chairman, President, CEO & Owner
Lewis Parrish CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Terry Lee Brubaker Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
John Dellafiora Chief Compliance Officer
Anthony W. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION62.84%700
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)17.14%119 317
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)20.31%84 411
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION7.14%33 854
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)27.67%10 743
CYRUSONE INC.2.60%9 196