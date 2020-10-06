Log in
GLANBIA PLC    GL9   IE0000669501

GLANBIA PLC

(GL9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/06 05:17:25 am
8.79 EUR   +0.63%
04:40aGLANBIA : Board changes
PU
08/20GLANBIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/12GLANBIA : Half Year 2020 Results
PU
Glanbia : Board changes

10/06/2020 | 04:40am EDT

06 Oct 2020

Glanbia Announces Chairman Appointment

6th October 2020 - Glanbia plc, the global nutrition group ('Glanbia', the 'Group' or the 'plc'), today announces that, in line with its relationship agreement with Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited, it is appointing Independent Non-Executive Director, Donard Gaynor, as Chairman in place of Martin Keane with effect from 8th October 2020. Martin will remain on the Board of the Company until his normal retirement at the 2021 AGM.

Donard Gaynor has been a director of Glanbia plc since March 2013 and is Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee and a member of both the Audit Committee and Nomination and Governance Committee as well as Board Director with responsibility for workforce engagement. Donard retired in December 2012 as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development of Beam, Inc., the premium spirits company previously listed on the New York Stock Exchange, based in Chicago, Illinois. A Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, he joined Beam Inc. in 2003 as Senior Vice President and Managing Director - International. Prior to this, he served in a variety of senior executive leadership roles with The Seagram Spirits & Wine Group in New York and was also Audit Client Services Partner with the New York office of PricewaterhouseCoopers. In November 2016, Donard was appointed Chairman of Hazelwood Demesne Limited 'The Lough Gill Distillery' Company.

Given his Board tenure, it is intended that Donard will be Chairman of the Company until no later than the 2022 AGM, at which point he will have served on the Board for nine years. The Company will announce a successor to the Chair in advance of that date.

Commenting on this announcement:

Mr Gaynor said, 'It is a privilege to be appointed Chairman of Glanbia plc. I look forward to working with the Glanbia team and my Board colleagues on the successful delivery of strategy and value creation for our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board I want to thank Martin for his stewardship of the Group, in particular for his leadership through the current Covid-19 pandemic.'

Mr Keane said, 'It has been an honour to serve as Chairman of Glanbia plc, I would like to thank Siobhán Talbot and my Board colleagues for their support during my tenure as Chairman. Since joining the Board Donard has brought experience and energy to Glanbia and in his role as Remuneration Committee Chair, he has led prior engagements with our shareholders. I know he will use those qualities and his experience to make an excellent Chairman. I would like to wish Donard well as he takes up his new role.

This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Glanbia plc is Michael Horan, Company Secretary. The time and date of this announcement is, at 7.00 am, BST, 6th October 2020.

For further information contact:
Glanbia plc +353 56 777 2200
Mark Garvey, Group Finance Director
Liam Hennigan, Group Director of Strategic Planning & Investor Relations: +353 86 046 8375
Martha Kavanagh, Head of Corporate Communications: +353 87 646 200

Disclaimer

Glanbia plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:39:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 730 M 4 396 M 4 396 M
Net income 2020 147 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2020 592 M 698 M 698 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 2,89%
Capitalization 2 579 M 3 039 M 3 040 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 385
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart GLANBIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Glanbia plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLANBIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,44 €
Last Close Price 8,74 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siobhán Talbot Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Martin Keane Chairman
Mark Anthony Garvey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Murphy Vice Chairman
Patrick Murphy Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLANBIA PLC-14.86%3 039
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.43%34 489
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED102.84%20 725
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED13.97%18 483
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS10.52%9 719
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.79%8 520
