Glanbia : Notice of Glanbia plc 2023 AGM

Glanbia plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

CONTENTS

Expected timetable of events 4 Agenda 5 Directors 6 Letter from the Group Chairman 7 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 8 Explanatory notes to the resolutions 11 Shareholders' information 14

Letter from the Group Chairman

Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Group Chairman of Glanbia plc (the "Company") which is set out on page 7 of this Circular.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of the 2023 AGM to be held at the Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny, R95 F685, Ireland on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) is set out on pages 8 to 10.

A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed ("Form of Proxy"). If you wish to validly appoint a proxy, the Form of Proxy should be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and returned: (i) in the case of Shareholders who hold their Shares in certificated form, to the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, P.O. Box 13030, Dublin 24, Ireland (if delivered by post) or at 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82, Ireland (if delivered by hand) by no later than 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 2 May 2023; (ii) in the case of voting instructions to be given to Broadridge Financial Solutions Limited ("Broadridge") by CREST Depositary Instruments ("CDI") holders, by the close of business on Broadridge's voting deadline (expected to be 6.00 p.m. (Irish time) on 27 April 2023); and (iii) in the case of voting instructions to be given to Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear Bank") by participants in Euroclear Bank ("EB Participants"), by 10.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 2 May 2023. The completion and return of a Form of Proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM, or any adjournment thereof, should you wish to do so. Electronic proxy appointment is also available for the AGM. This facility enables a Shareholder to appoint a proxy by electronic means by logging on to www.eproxyappointment.com. To appoint a proxy on this website Shareholders need to enter a Control Number, a Shareholder Reference Number ("SRN"), a PIN and agree to certain terms and conditions specified by the Registrar. The Control Number, the SRN and PIN can be found on the top of the Form of Proxy. In each case, the proxy appointment must be received electronically by no later than 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 2 May 2023. The completion of an electronic proxy appointment will not prevent you from attending and voting in person at the AGM, or any adjournment thereof, should you wish to do so. Further instructions on how to appoint a proxy are available on the Glanbia website www.glanbia.com/AGM in the document titled 'Proxy Voting - Important Information'. Holders of an American Depositary Share ("ADS") may instruct the ADS Depositary as to the way in which the Shares represented by their ADS should be voted by completing and returning the voting card provided to such holders by the ADS Depositary in accordance with the accompanying instructions (including any applicable deadlines).