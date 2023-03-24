Glanbia : Notice of Glanbia plc 2023 AGM

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt about the course of action to be taken, you may wish to consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant, fund manager or other independent professional adviser (being, in the case of Shareholders in Ireland, an organisation or firm authorised or exempted pursuant to the European Communities (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations 2017 (as amended) or the Investment Intermediaries Act 1995 (as amended) and, in the case of Shareholders in the United Kingdom, an adviser authorised pursuant to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom (as amended) ("FSMA") and, in the case of Shareholders in a territory outside Ireland and the United Kingdom, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser).
If you have sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding of shares in Glanbia plc ("Shares"), please forward this document (the "Circular"), together with the enclosed Form of Proxy (as defined below), to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible. However, such documents should not be forwarded or delivered in or into any jurisdiction in which such act would constitute a violation of the relevant laws in such jurisdiction. If you have sold or otherwise transferred part of your holding of Shares, you should retain this document and the Form of Proxy and consult the stockbroker, bank or other agent through or by whom the transfer or sale was effected.
Glanbia plc
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
CONTENTS
Expected timetable of events
4
Agenda
5
Directors
6
Letter from the Group Chairman
7
Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
8
Explanatory notes to the resolutions
11
Shareholders' information
14
Letter from the Group Chairman
Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Group Chairman of Glanbia plc (the "Company") which is set out on page 7 of this Circular.
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice of the 2023 AGM to be held at the Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny, R95 F685, Ireland on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) is set out on pages 8 to 10.
A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed ("Form of Proxy"). If you wish to validly appoint a proxy, the Form of Proxy should be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and returned: (i) in the case of Shareholders who hold their Shares in certificated form, to the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, P.O. Box 13030, Dublin 24, Ireland (if delivered by post) or at 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82, Ireland (if delivered by hand) by no later than 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 2 May 2023; (ii) in the case of voting instructions to be given to Broadridge Financial Solutions Limited ("Broadridge") by CREST Depositary Instruments ("CDI") holders, by the close of business on Broadridge's voting deadline (expected to be 6.00 p.m. (Irish time) on 27 April 2023); and (iii) in the case of voting instructions to be given to Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear Bank") by participants in Euroclear Bank ("EB Participants"), by 10.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 2 May 2023. The completion and return of a Form of Proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM, or any adjournment thereof, should you wish to do so. Electronic proxy appointment is also available for the AGM. This facility enables a Shareholder to appoint a proxy by electronic means by logging on to www.eproxyappointment.com. To appoint a proxy on this website Shareholders need to enter a Control Number, a Shareholder Reference Number ("SRN"), a PIN and agree to certain terms and conditions specified by the Registrar. The Control Number, the SRN and PIN can be found on the top of the Form of Proxy. In each case, the proxy appointment must be received electronically by no later than 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 2 May 2023. The completion of an electronic proxy appointment will not prevent you from attending and voting in person at the AGM, or any adjournment thereof, should you wish to do so. Further instructions on how to appoint a proxy are available on the Glanbia website www.glanbia.com/AGM in the document titled 'Proxy Voting - Important Information'. Holders of an American Depositary Share ("ADS") may instruct the ADS Depositary as to the way in which the Shares represented by their ADS should be voted by completing and returning the voting card provided to such holders by the ADS Depositary in accordance with the accompanying instructions (including any applicable deadlines).
EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS
Latest expected time for return of voting instructions by CREST Depository Interest holders:
Expected to be close of business (Irish time) on Thursday, 27 April 2023
Record date for Annual General Meeting (the "Record Date" as described on page 14):
6.00 p.m. (Irish time) on Sunday, 30 April 2023
Latest expected time for return of voting instructions by Euroclear Bank Participants:
10.00 a.m. (Irish time) on Tuesday, 2 May 2023
Latest time for return of voting instructions by holders of certificated shares by post or via www.eproxyappointment.com:
11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on Tuesday, 2 May 2023
Annual General Meeting:
11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on Thursday, 4 May 2023
AGENDA
ORDINARY BUSINESS
To review the Company's affairs and receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
Declaration of final dividend
Election or Re-election of Directors
Authorisation to fix the remuneration of the Auditor
To receive and consider the Remuneration Committee Report for the year ended 31 December 2022
Approval to call EGMs on 14 days' notice
SPECIAL BUSINESS
Authorisation to allot relevant securities
Routine dis-application of pre-emption rights
Dis-applicationof pre-emption rights for an additional 5% for specific transactions
Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's own shares
Determination of the price range for the re-issue of treasury shares off-market
