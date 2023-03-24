Glanbia : Proxy Voting Form for Glanbia plc 2023 AGM
Glanbia plc (the "Company") invites you to attend the Annual
General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held at the Lyrath
Estate, Kilkenny, R95 F685, Ireland at 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on
Thursday 4 May 2023.
Explanatory Notes:
1. Every shareholder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of theirchoice, who need notbe a shareholder as his/her proxy to exercise all or any of his/her rights, to attend, speak,ask questions and vote on his/her behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appointa person other than the Chairman of the meeting, please insert the name of your ch sen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse).
2. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the
meeting provided each proxy is appointed to rcise rights attached todifferent shares held by that shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy,an additionalproxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on +353 1247 5349 or you mayphotocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder'sname (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as yourproxy. Please alsoindicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation towhich they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be emed to beauthorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has beenissued in respect ofa designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for thatdesignated account).All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the samenvelope. Where a poll is taken at the AGM, a shareholder, present in person or proxy, holding more than one share is not required to cast all their votes in the same way.
3. To be effective, the completed Form of Proxy together with any power of attorney or other
authority under which it is executedor a notarially certiﬁed copy thereof, must be deposited
with the gistrar of theCompany before the deadline set out above. A shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may do so on www.eproxyappointment.com. Details of the requirements are se out in the box above. A shareholder who wishes to appoint more than one proxy byelectronic means must contact the Registrar by sending an email to
clientservicomputershare.ie.
The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Pursuant to Sections 1087G and 1105 of the Companies Act 2014, only those shareholders registered in the register of members of the Company as at close of business on 30 April 2023 (or in the case of an adjournment as at close of business on the day which is four days before the holding of the adjourned meeting) shall be entitled to attend the AGM or to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the meeting in respect of the number of shares registered in their names at that time. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
Persons who hold their interests in ordinary shares as Belgian law rights through the Euroclear Bank system or as Crest Depository Interests should refer to the notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and to the Glanbia website www.glanbia.com/agm.
The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 247 5349 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.com/ie to use the online Investor Centre service.
Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
indly No
te: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the
All Holders
uniqu
signated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable
e de
between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The
Company and Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited accept no liability
for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
Vote
Ordinary Business
For Against Withheld
1.
To review the Company's affairs and receive and consider the Financial
Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with the reports of
the Directors and the Auditor thereon.
2.
To declare a ﬁnal dividend of 19.28 cent per share
ntheordinary shares for
the year ended 31 December 2022.
3. By separate resolutions, to elect or re-elect the following Directors who, in accordance with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code, retire and, being eligible, offer themselves for election or re-election:
(a) Donard Gaynor
(b) Siobhán Talbot
(c) Mark Garvey
(d) Róisín Brennan
(e) Paul Duffy
(f) Ilona Haaijer
(g) Brendan Hayes
(h) Jane Lodge
(i) John G Murphy
(j) Paatrick Murphy
(k) Dan O'Connor
(l) Kimberly Underhill
To authorise the Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the Auditor for the 2023 ﬁnancial year.
To receive and consider the Remuneration Committee Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 which is set out on pages 120-140 of the Annual Report.
Special Resolution: Approval to call an Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 days' notice.
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution: Authority to allot relevant securities.
Special Resolution: Routine dis-application of pre-emption rights.
Special Resolution: Dis-application of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% for speciﬁc transactions.
Special Resolution: Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's own shares.
Special Resolution: Determination of the price range for the re-issue of treasury shares off-market.
Vote
For Against Withheld
