    GL9   IE0000669501

GLANBIA PLC

(GL9)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  07:12:13 2023-03-24 am EDT
13.38 EUR   -1.55%
06:52aGlanbia : Notice of Glanbia plc 2023 AGM
PU
06:52aGlanbia : Proxy Voting Form for Glanbia plc 2023 AGM
PU
03/23GLANBIA PLC : Final dividend
FA
Glanbia : Proxy Voting Form for Glanbia plc 2023 AGM

03/24/2023 | 06:52am EDT
Attendance Card

Please bring this card with you to the meeting and present it at shareholder registration/accreditation.

Glanbia plc (the "Company") invites you to attend the Annual

General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to be held at the Lyrath

Estate, Kilkenny, R95 F685, Ireland at 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on

Thursday 4 May 2023.

hareholder Reference Number

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held n Thursday 4May 2023

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrar t: Computershaatiore Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82 or through www.eproxyappointment.com by 11.00 a. . (Irish time) on 2 May 2023 (or in he case of an adjournment 48 hours before the time of the adjourned meeting). Detailed instructions on voting and any updates or announcements regarding the AGM in the event thatcircumstances change due to the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic may be accessed on www.glanbia.com/agm.

Cast your Proxy online...It's fast, easy and

cure!

9

18364

@

Control Numb

www.eproxyappointment.com

RN:

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference

PIN:

(SRN) an

PIN shown opposite and agree to certain terms and conditions.

To view the notice and related documents online log on to:www.glanbia.com/agm

Explanatory Notes:

1. Every shareholder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need notbe a shareholder as his/her proxy to exercise all or any of his/her rights, to attend, speak,ask questions and vote on his/her behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the meeting, please insert the name of your ch sen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse).

2. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the

meeting provided each proxy is appointed to rcise rights attached to different shares held by that shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy, an additionalproxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 247 5349 or you mayphotocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please alsoindicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation towhich they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be emed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect ofa designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same nvelope. Where a poll is taken at the AGM, a shareholder, present in person or proxy, holding more than one share is not required to cast all their votes in the same way.

3. To be effective, the completed Form of Proxy together with any power of attorney or other

authority under which it is executedor a notarially certiﬁed copy thereof, must be deposited

with the gistrar of the Company before the deadline set out above. A shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may do so on www.eproxyappointment.com. Details of the requirements are se out in the box above. A shareholder who wishes to appoint more than one proxy byelectronic means must contact the Registrar by sending an email to

clientservicomputershare.ie.

  1. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
  2. Pursuant to Sections 1087G and 1105 of the Companies Act 2014, only those shareholders registered in the register of members of the Company as at close of business on 30 April 2023 (or in the case of an adjournment as at close of business on the day which is four days before the holding of the adjourned meeting) shall be entitled to attend the AGM or to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the meeting in respect of the number of shares registered in their names at that time. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
  3. Persons who hold their interests in ordinary shares as Belgian law rights through the Euroclear Bank system or as Crest Depository Interests should refer to the notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and to the Glanbia website www.glanbia.com/agm.
  4. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 247 5349 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.com/ie to use the online Investor Centre service.
  5. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
  6. The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.

indly No

te: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the

All Holders

uniqu

signated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable

e de

between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The

Company and Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited accept no liability

for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.

SG150

12UHBE D01

Poll Card To be completed only at the Annual General Meeting when the Poll is called.

Vote

Ordinary Business

For Against Withheld

  1. To review the Company's affairs and receive and consider the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditor thereon.
  2. To declare a ﬁnal dividend of 19.28 cent per share on the ordinary shares for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  3. By separate resolutions, to elect or re-elect the following Directors who, in accordance with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code, retire and, being eligible, offer themselves for election or re-election:

(a) Donard Gaynor

(b) Siobhán Talbot

(c) Mark Garvey

(d) Róisín Brennan

(e) Paul Duffy

(f) Ilona Haaijer

(g) Brendan Hayes

(h) Jane Lodge

(i) John G Murphy

(j) Patrick Murphy

(k) Dan O'Connor

(l) Kimberly Underhill

Vote

For Against Withheld

4. To authorise the Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the Auditor for the 2023 ﬁnancial year.

5. To receive and consider the Remuneration Committee Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 which is set out on pages 120-140 of the Annual Report.

6. Special Resolution: Approval to call an Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 days' notice.

Special Business

7. Ordinary Resolution: Authority to allot relevant securities.

8. Special Resolution: Routine dis-application of pre-emption rights.

9. Special Resolution: Dis-application of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% for speciﬁc transactions.

10. Special Resolution: Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's owwn shares.

11. Special Resolution: Determination of the price range for the re-issueof asury shareoff-market.

Signature

Form of Proxy

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X

X

inside the box as shown in this example.

You can also instruct your proxy not to vote on a resolution by inserting an "X" in the vote withheld box.

The appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the following person

Please leave this box blank if you have selected the Chairman. Do not insert your own n ame(s). If ou are appointing the proxy in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please insert the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act.

as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement+ on my/our behalf on any matter at the Annual General Meeting of Glanbia plc to be held at the Lyrath

Estate, Kilkenny, R95 F685, Ireland at 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on Thursday 4 May 23, and at any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the speciﬁed resolutions as indicated by an X in the appropriate box.

+For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory ote 2 (see front).

Please tick here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.

Vote

Ordinary Business

For Against Withheld

1.

To review the Company's affairs and receive and consider the Financial

Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with the reports of

the Directors and the Auditor thereon.

2.

To declare a ﬁnal dividend of 19.28 cent per share

n the ordinary shares for

the year ended 31 December 2022.

3. By separate resolutions, to elect or re-elect the following Directors who, in accordance with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code, retire and, being eligible, offer themselves for election or re-election:

(a) Donard Gaynor

(b) Siobhán Talbot

(c) Mark Garvey

(d) Róisín Brennan

(e) Paul Duffy

(f) Ilona Haaijer

(g) Brendan Hayes

(h) Jane Lodge

(i) John G Murphy

(j) Paatrick Murphy

(k) Dan O'Connor

(l) Kimberly Underhill

  1. To authorise the Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the Auditor for the 2023 ﬁnancial year.
  2. To receive and consider the Remuneration Committee Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 which is set out on pages 120-140 of the Annual Report.
  3. Special Resolution: Approval to call an Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 days' notice.

Special Business

  1. Ordinary Resolution: Authority to allot relevant securities.
  2. Special Resolution: Routine dis-application of pre-emption rights.
  3. Special Resolution: Dis-application of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% for speciﬁc transactions.
  4. Special Resolution: Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's own shares.
  5. Special Resolution: Determination of the price range for the re-issue of treasury shares off-market.

Vote

For Against Withheld

12UHBE D01

I/We direct my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting as indicated on this form.

Where no instruction appears above as to how the proxy should vote the proxy may vote as he or she sees ﬁt or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature

Date

In the case of a body corporate, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or ofﬁcer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

C C S 1 5 9 5

0 7

G L B I

Disclaimer

Glanbia plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 10:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
