Glanbia : Proxy Voting Form for Glanbia plc 2023 AGM

Explanatory Notes:

1. Every shareholder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need notbe a shareholder as his/her proxy to exercise all or any of his/her rights, to attend, speak,ask questions and vote on his/her behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the meeting, please insert the name of your ch sen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse).

2. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy to attend, speak, ask questions and vote at the

meeting provided each proxy is appointed to rcise rights attached to different shares held by that shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy, an additionalproxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on +353 1 247 5349 or you mayphotocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please alsoindicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation towhich they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be emed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect ofa designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same nvelope. Where a poll is taken at the AGM, a shareholder, present in person or proxy, holding more than one share is not required to cast all their votes in the same way.

3. To be effective, the completed Form of Proxy together with any power of attorney or other

authority under which it is executedor a notarially certiﬁed copy thereof, must be deposited

with the gistrar of the Company before the deadline set out above. A shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy by electronic means may do so on www.eproxyappointment.com. Details of the requirements are se out in the box above. A shareholder who wishes to appoint more than one proxy byelectronic means must contact the Registrar by sending an email to

clientservicomputershare.ie.