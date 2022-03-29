Glanbia : Proxy Voting – Important Information 03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROXY VOTING - IMPORTANT INFORMATION Following the migration of the Company's ordinary shares from the CREST system ("CREST") to thesystem operated by Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear Bank") (the "EB System") on 15 March 2021(the "Migration"), the process for appointing a proxy and/or voting in connection with the annual general meeting (the "AGM") depends on the manner in which you hold your ordinary shares in the Company. You can exercise your right to vote in the following ways: 1. If you are a certificated shareholder (i.e. shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company), subject to any COVID-19 restrictions, by attending the AGM in person or by appointing the chair of the AGM or another person as a proxy to vote on your behalf;

2. If you hold your interests in the Company's ordinary shares through a participant account in the EB System you can either send: 2.1 electronic voting instructions to Euroclear Bank via SWIFT or to EasyWay CorporateActions; or 2.2 a proxy voting instruction to Euroclear Bank to appoint a third party (other than Euroclear Nominees Limited (i.e. the nominee of Euroclear Bank) ("Euroclear Nominees") or the chair of the AGM), subject to any COVID-19 restrictions, to attend and vote at the AGM;

3. If you hold your interests in the Company's ordinary shares as CREST Depositary Instruments("CDIs") through CREST you can either: 3.1 send electronic voting instructions to Euroclear Bank via Broadridge Financial Solutions Limited ("Broadridge"); or 3.2 appoint a proxy via the Broadridge Global Proxy Voting service.

The information set out in this document in relation to voting procedures for persons who hold their interests in the Company's ordinary shares as Belgian law rights through the EBSystem or as CDIs is for guidance only and such persons should consult with their stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunityfor further information on the processes and timelines for submitting proxies and voting instructions forthe AGM through the respective systems. For voting services offered by custodians holding Irish corporate securities directly with Euroclear Bank, please contact your custodian. Further Information for Shareholders holding shares in certificated form Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company (i.e. those shareholders who hold their ordinary shares in certificated form and who therefore do not hold their interests in ordinary shares through the EB System or as CDIs through CREST) will receive a Form of Proxy by post which must be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed on the form and returned by post to Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, P.O. Box 13030, Dublin 24, Ireland (if delivered by post) or to 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82,Ireland (if delivered by hand) by no later than 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 3 May 2022. The completion and returnof a Form of Proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM, or any adjournment thereof, should you wish to do so and subject to any restrictions in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Certificated shareholders who wish to submit proxies by electronic means may do so up to the same deadline by logging on to www.eproxyappointment.com. To appoint a proxy on this website shareholders need to enter a Control Number, a Shareholder Reference Number ("SRN") and a PIN andagree to the terms and conditions specified by the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited. The Control Number, SRN and PIN can be found on the top of the Form ofProxy enclosed with the AGM Notice. Further Information for Euroclear Bank Participants Persons who hold their interests in the Company's ordinary shares through a participant account in theEB System ("EB Participants") can submit proxy appointments (including voting instructions) electronically in the manner described in the document issued by Euroclear Bank in February 2021 andentitled "Euroclear Bank as issuer CSD for Irish corporate securities" (the "Euroclear Bank Service Description"). EB Participants can either send: 1. electronic voting instructions to instruct Euroclear Nominees Limited (i.e. the nominee of Euroclear Bank) ("Euroclear Nominees") to either itself or by appointing the chair of the AGM as proxy to: 1.1 give a discretionary vote to the chair of the AGM for all or a specific resolution(s); 1.2 vote in favour of all or a specific resolution(s); 1.3 vote against all or a specific resolution(s); or 1.4 abstain for all or a specific resolution(s); or

2. a proxy voting instruction to appoint a third party (other than Euroclear Nominees or the chairof the AGM) (who may be a corporate representative or the EB Participant themselves) to attendthe AGM, subject to any restrictions in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and vote for the number of ordinary shares specified in the proxy voting instruction by providing Euroclear Bank with the proxy details as requested in its notification (e.g. proxy first name, proxy last name, proxy address, nationality code). There is no facility to offer a letter of representation/appoint a corporate representative other than through the submission of third- party proxy appointment instructions. EB Participants may cast a split vote for the same resolution. To do so, the EB Participant will need tosend a separate instruction for each chosen vote direction (in favour, against or abstain) for the given resolution. EB Participants will also be able to cast split votes across the different resolutions (i.e. votein favour of some resolutions or against other resolutions) Euroclear Bank will, wherever practical, aim to have a voting instruction deadline of one (1) hour priorto the Company's proxy appointment deadline, which, in the case of the AGM, would be a deadline of10.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 3 May 2022. Voting instructions cannot be changed or cancelled after Euroclear Bank's voting instruction deadline. EB Participants are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements with Euroclear Bank, including the new voting deadlines and procedures. For voting services offered by custodians holding Irish corporate securities directly with Euroclear Bank, please contact your custodian. Further Information for the holders of CDIs ("CDI Holders") CDI Holders should consult with their stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity forfurther information on the processes and timelines for submitting proxy votes for the AGM through the respective systems. Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited ("EUI"), the operator of CREST, has arranged for voting instructionsrelating to the CDIs held in CREST to be received via a third-party service provider, Broadridge Financial Solutions Limited ("Broadridge"). Further details on this service are set out on the "All youneed to know about SRD II" in Euroclear UK & Ireland webpage (see section CREST International Service - Proxy voting). If you are a CDI Holder, you will be required to make use of the EUI proxy voting service facilitated by Broadridge Global Proxy Voting service in order to receive meeting announcements and send back voting instructions, as required. If you hold CDIs and wish to participate in the proxy voting service but have not already registered to avail of this service, you will need to complete the AGM and Voting Client Setup Form (CRT408). Completed application forms should be returned to EUI by an authorised signatory with another relevant authorised signatory copied in for verification purposes using the following email address:eui.srd2@euroclear.com. Fully completed and returned applications forms will be shared with Broadridge by EUI. This will enable Broadridge to contact you and share further detailed information on the service offering and initiate the process for granting your access to the Broadridge platform. Once CDI Holders have access to the Broadridge platform, they can complete and submit proxy appointments (including voting instructions) electronically. Broadridge will process and deliver proxy voting instructions received from CDI Holders by the Broadridge voting deadline date to Euroclear Bank, by their cut-off and to agreed market requirements. Alternatively, a CDI Holder can send a third-party proxy voting instruction through the Broadridge platform in order to appoint a third-party (who may be a corporate representative or the CDI Holder themselves) to attend and vote at the AGM for the number of ordinary shares specified in the proxy instruction (subject to the Broadridge voting deadline). There is no facility to offer a letter of representation/appoint a corporate representative other than through the submission of third-party proxy appointment instructions through Broadridge. Broadridge's voting deadline will be earlier than Euroclear Bank's voting instruction deadline as set out above and is expected to be the close of business (Irish time) on 28 April 2022 (to take into account the public holiday in the United Kingdom and Ireland on 2 May 2022). Voting instructions cannot be changed or cancelled after Broadridge's voting deadline. As the CDI voting deadline is expected to be before the Record Date, CDI holders that want to appoint and instruct the chair of the AGM as their Proxy and vote on their behalf at the AGM may need to make additional arrangements to send a 'Transfer to Escrow instruction' ("TTE Instruction") to an EUI escrow account. If required, it is envisaged that the securities will be released from escrow, as soon as practicably possible, on the business day following the Record Date for the AGM, unless otherwise specified by Broadridge. TTE Instructions are read in conjunction with the voting instructions formally lodged and on their own do not constitute voting instructions. CDI Holders should pay close attention to any notices specifically relating to this AGM and are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with Broadridge's arrangements, including the voting deadlines and procedures and to take any further actions required by Broadridge before they can avail of the Broadridge Global Proxy voting service as soon as possible. Broadridge will use best endeavours to accept late votes, changes and cancellations from a CDI Holder after the voting deadline but there is no guarantee that these will be processed within the requisite timeframes. Logging in to the AGM via the Virtual Meeting Platform Glanbia has also arranged for the AGM to be broadcast at 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 5 May 2022 irrespective of whether the meeting is held in person, in person with limited attendance or as a closed meeting. In addition to attendance in person, subject to any potential restrictions in force on the date of the AGM, by holders of certificated shares and duly appointed proxies, shareholders can participate in the meeting as follows: shareholders can listen live to the AGM by (a) audio webcast on the Virtual Meeting Platform which can be accessed by logging ontowww.meetnow.global/GLANBIAAGM22 on the day of the AGM; or (b) dialling the conference line details of which can be accessed by logging onto the Virtual Meeting Platform. Once the shareholder has accessedwww.meetnow.global/GLANBIAAGM22from their web browser, the shareholder will be able to join the meeting, once open, by selecting 'Join Meeting Now'. Shareholders will then be prompted to enter their unique SRN and PIN. These can be found printed on the Form of Proxy. Access to the AGM via the audio webcast or by telephone on the Virtual Meeting Platform will be available from 10.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 5 May 2022. To access the audio webcast on the Virtual Meeting Platform, shareholders or their duly appointed proxies, are advised to have their SRN and PIN as set out on their Form of Proxy available and to check our website (www.glanbia.com/agm) for any updates. A duly appointed proxy or corporate representative should contact Computershare by emailingclientservices@computershare.iefor unique log in details in order to access the AGM. The Virtual Meeting Platform can be accessed device operating a compatible browser using the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, Edge or Safari (whether by smart phone, tablet or computer). Please note that Internet Explorer is not supported. During the meeting, you must ensure you are connected to the internet at all times in order to vote when polling commences on the resolutions being put to the meeting. Therefore, it is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the meeting. It is highly recommended that shareholders check their system capabilities in advance of the meeting. Shareholders may also submit questions in writing by sending a letter, and evidence of their shareholding to be received at least four business days before the AGM (i.e. 28 April 2022) to the Group Secretary, Glanbia plc, Glanbia House, Kilkenny, R95 E866, Ireland or by email toGroupSecretary@glanbia.ieor online on the Virtual Meeting Platform by writing questions in the Q&A section of the platform during the AGM:www.meetnow.global/GLANBIAAGM22or via a conference line which will be available once you have logged onto the Virtual Meeting Platform. Any shareholder questions received by 11.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 29 April 2022, relating to the business of the meeting, will be summarised and placed with their answers on the Company's website. 29 March 2022 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Glanbia plc published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about GLANBIA PLC 09:49a GLANBIA : Proxy Voting – Important Information PU 03/28 Glanbia Receives Regulatory Approval For Sale Of Glanbia Ireland DAC's Stake MT 03/28 GLANBIA PLC : Security operations CO 03/25 GLANBIA : Notice of Annual General Meeting and related circular PU 03/25 GLANBIA PLC : Security operations CO 03/24 GLANBIA PLC : Security operations CO 03/24 GLANBIA PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/23 GLANBIA PLC : Security operations CO 03/22 GLANBIA PLC : Security operations CO 03/21 GLANBIA PLC : Security operations CO Analyst Recommendations on GLANBIA PLC 2014 No appetite for big consumer goods? Try their suppliers RE