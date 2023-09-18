Glanbia PLC - Kilkenny, Ireland-based nutritional products firm - Completes share buyback programme announced March 1. Says it deployed EUR100 million to repurchase 7.2 million shares on Euronext Dublin at an average price of EUR13.8584 each. Programme was originally worth EUR50 million, but was extended and increased in early May.

Current stock price: EUR15.68, up 3.8% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 33%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

