  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Glanbia plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GL9   IE0000669501

GLANBIA PLC

(GL9)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:30:26 2023-05-04 am EDT
13.93 EUR   +0.14%
12:17pFTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down on Further US Banking Concerns
DJ
12:10pGlanbia lifts guidance on improved outlook for margins
AN
11:06a2023 AGM Text of Resolutions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glanbia lifts guidance on improved outlook for margins

05/04/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Glanbia PLC on Thursday lifted full year earnings per share guidance, reflecting an improved outlook for margins in its performance nutrition business.

In a trading update the Kilkenny, Ireland-based nutrition firm said performance in the first quarter of 2023 was broadly in line with expectations, with revenue down 2.4% on a constant currency basis.

Pricing was 3.5% higher but volumes fell 6.2% while the net impact of acquisitions and disposals delivered 0.3% growth.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition saw like-for-like branded revenue climb 5.0%, with pricing up 14.2% and volume down 9.2%. Full year margins are expected to grow to between 12.5% and 13.5%.

This improved outlook for margins at GPN led Glanbia to increase its forecast for adjusted earnings per share to between 7% to 11%.

Glanbia Nutritionals Nutritional Solutions arm reported a 16.4% drop in revenue, reflecting more modest price increases of 1% and a 17.4% drop in volume.

Group Managing Director Siobhan Talbot said: "The combination of pricing actions taken, operational efficiencies, and reduced input costs in the second half of the year gives us continued confidence that we will deliver strong full year group EBITA growth, which will be largely driven by GPN."

Shares in Glanbia in 3.9% to EUR13.86 in London on Thursday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on GLANBIA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 533 M 6 117 M 6 117 M
Net income 2023 248 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2023 288 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 3 731 M 4 125 M 4 125 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 163
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart GLANBIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Glanbia plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLANBIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,91 €
Average target price 14,28 €
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siobhán Talbot Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Anthony Garvey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Donard Patrick Thomas Gaynor Chairman
Daniel N. O'Connor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul C. Duffy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLANBIA PLC16.69%4 125
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.65%27 272
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-10.03%16 034
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.98%7 506
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.64%7 121
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-8.02%6 237
