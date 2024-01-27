Glance Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

January 27, 2024 at 05:39 am EST Share

Glance Finance Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 68.37 million compared to INR 20.17 million a year ago. Net income was INR 4.36 million compared to net loss of INR 5.01 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.93 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 2.22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.93 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 2.22 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was INR 139.05 million compared to INR 61.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 13.74 million compared to net loss of INR 6.01 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.09 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 2.66 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.09 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 2.66 a year ago.