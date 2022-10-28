Gland Pharma : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find below the schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meetings with the Company:
Date
Institution Name
Type of Meeting
28th October 2022
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Virtual - One on One Call
Klay Capital
The schedule of the above-mentioned meetings is subject to change and the change may occur due to exigencies on the part of the Investor/ Analyst/ Company.
This is for your information and records.
Yours truly,
For Gland Pharma Limited
SAMPATH
KUMAR
PALLERLAMUDI
Digitally signed by SAMPATH KUMAR PALLERLAMUDI DN: cn=SAMPATH KUMAR PALLERLAMUDI, c=IN, o=Personal, email=sampath@glandpharma.com Date: 2022.10.28 09:08:39 +05'30'
Gland Pharma Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:02:02 UTC.