Gland Pharma : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

October 28, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th floor 25th floor, Dalal Street Plot no. C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra Mumbai - 400 001 (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 543245 Symbol: GLAND (ISIN: INE068V01023) Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find below the schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meetings with the Company:

Date Institution Name Type of Meeting 28th October 2022 Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Virtual - One on One Call Klay Capital

The schedule of the above-mentioned meetings is subject to change and the change may occur due to exigencies on the part of the Investor/ Analyst/ Company.

This is for your information and records.

Yours truly,

For Gland Pharma Limited