  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Gland Pharma Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLAND   INE068V01023

GLAND PHARMA LIMITED

(GLAND)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:20 2022-10-28 am EDT
1877.80 INR   -1.24%
12:03aGland Pharma : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/27Jefferies Downgrades Gland Pharma to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 2,241 Indian Rupees From 2,843 Rupees
MT
10/26Gland Pharma Posts Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
News 
Most relevant

Gland Pharma : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/28/2022 | 12:03am EDT
October 28, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

25th floor, Dalal Street

Plot no. C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra

Mumbai - 400 001

(East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 543245

Symbol: GLAND (ISIN: INE068V01023)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find below the schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meetings with the Company:

Date

Institution Name

Type of Meeting

28th October 2022

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Virtual - One on One Call

Klay Capital

The schedule of the above-mentioned meetings is subject to change and the change may occur due to exigencies on the part of the Investor/ Analyst/ Company.

This is for your information and records.

Yours truly,

For Gland Pharma Limited

SAMPATH

KUMAR

PALLERLAMUDI

Digitally signed by SAMPATH KUMAR PALLERLAMUDI DN: cn=SAMPATH KUMAR PALLERLAMUDI, c=IN, o=Personal, email=sampath@glandpharma.com Date: 2022.10.28 09:08:39 +05'30'

P Sampath Kumar

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Gland Pharma Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
