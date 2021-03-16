Log in
GLAND PHARMA LIMITED

GLAND PHARMA LIMITED

(543245)
Indian shares end lower as banks drag; Gland Pharma jumps 10% on vaccine deal

03/16/2021
BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up early gains to close lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in financial stocks, while Gland Pharma jumped as much as 10% after it struck a deal to supply up to 252 million Sputnik V vaccine doses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% to 14,910.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended flat at 50,363.96. The Nifty and the Sensex had earlier risen as much as 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

Investors in Indian equities have trimmed their positions this month due to a resurgence in domestic COVID-19 infections and rising U.S. bond yields, bringing the monthly gains so far to just about 3% compared with a 6.6% jump in February.

"Rise in COVID-9 cases is weighing on the market and banks are also seeing a bit of pressure. Market is also seeing some selling by the foreign as well as domestic investors for the past few sessions," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

India reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, even as curbs aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 were expanded in parts of the country that have recorded a surge.

The Nifty Bank Index and the public sector bank index were top losers, falling 1.1% and 1.32%, respectively.

Gland Pharma shares rose as much as 10% after it reported it had entered into an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce and supply up to 252 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Tata Communications slid 6.1% after the telecommunication services provider said the government would sell up to a 10% stake in the company. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAND PHARMA LIMITED 2.80% 2541.95 End-of-day quote.8.62%
NIFTY 50 -0.13% 14910.45 Delayed Quote.7.50%
NIFTY BANK -0.88% 34804.6 Delayed Quote.12.53%
SENSEX 30 -0.06% 50363.96 Real-time Quote.5.54%
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -6.11% 1214.8 Delayed Quote.17.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 34 167 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2021 9 735 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2021 29 646 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,3x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 416 B 5 728 M 5 728 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 791
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart GLAND PHARMA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gland Pharma Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAND PHARMA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 562,00 INR
Last Close Price 2 541,95 INR
Spread / Highest target 7,59%
Spread / Average Target 0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Srinivas Sadu Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ravi Shekhar Mitra Chief Financial Officer
Stanley E. Lau Chairman
K. V. G. K. Raju Chief Technology Officer
C. S. Venkatesan Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAND PHARMA LIMITED8.62%5 728
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.93%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.58%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-5.08%197 523
ABBVIE INC.2.90%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.81%192 886
