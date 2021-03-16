Indian shares end lower as banks drag; Gland Pharma jumps 10% on vaccine deal

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up early
gains to close lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in
financial stocks, while Gland Pharma jumped as much as 10% after
it struck a deal to supply up to 252 million Sputnik V vaccine
doses.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1% to 14,910.45, while
the S&P BSE Sensex ended flat at 50,363.96. The Nifty
and the Sensex had earlier risen as much as 0.8% and 0.9%,
respectively.
Investors in Indian equities have trimmed their positions
this month due to a resurgence in domestic COVID-19 infections
and rising U.S. bond yields, bringing the monthly gains so far
to just about 3% compared with a 6.6% jump in February.
"Rise in COVID-9 cases is weighing on the market and banks
are also seeing a bit of pressure. Market is also seeing some
selling by the foreign as well as domestic investors for the
past few sessions," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president
of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.
India reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the
sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, even as curbs
aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 were expanded in parts
of the country that have recorded a surge.
The Nifty Bank Index and the public sector bank
index were top losers, falling 1.1% and 1.32%,
respectively.
Gland Pharma shares rose as much as 10% after it
reported it had entered into an agreement with the Russian
Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce and supply up to 252
million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
Tata Communications slid 6.1% after the
telecommunication services provider said the government would
sell up to a 10% stake in the company.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)