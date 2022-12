Glantus Holdings PLC - Dublin-based data platform for accounts payable and shared services - Fully repays EUR1.5 million additional short-term working capital facility, which was drawn down from its existing Beach Point debt facility.

Current stock price: 9.25 pence

12-month change: down 89%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.