REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the matters voted upon and the outcome of voting at the Meeting are as follows:
1.
Election of Directors
At the Meeting, each of the following eight nominees were elected as directors of the Company as follows:
Director
Number and percentage of
shares1 of the Company
represented in person or by
proxy and entitled to vote at
the Meeting that were voted
FOR
Number and percentage of
shares1 represented in person
or by proxy and entitled to
vote at the Meeting that were
WITHHELD
from voting
Kyle Kazan
240,557,134 (99.962%)
90,289 (0.038%)
Graham Farrar
240,639,758 (99.997%)
7,639 (0.003%)
Robert (Jamie) Mendola
240,637,408 (99.996%)
10,015 (0.004%)
Humble Lukanga
240,020,642 (99.740%)
625,755 (0.260%)
Jocelyn Rosenwald
239,936,363 (99.705%)
711,060 (0.295%)
George Raveling
239,938,202 (99.705%)
709,188 (0.295%)
Hector De La Torre
239,939,772 (99.706%)
707,636 (0.294%)
Robert (Bob) Hoban
240,019,863 (99.739%)
627,527 (0.261%)
Note 1: The shares entitled to vote on this resolution consist of the subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares and multiple voting shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Company's Articles, the limited voting shares of the Company are not entitled to vote on the election of directors.
2.
Re-appointment of Auditor
At the Meeting, Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor, as follows:
Auditor
Number and percentage of
shares2 of the Company
represented in person or by
proxy and entitled to vote at
the Meeting that were voted
FOR
Number and percentage of
shares2 represented in person
or by proxy and entitled to
vote at the Meeting that were
WITHHELD
from voting
Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP
268,530,049 (99.931%)
185,732 (0.069%)
Note 2: The shares entitled to vote on this resolution consist of the subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares, limited voting shares and multiple voting shares of the Company.
3.
Amendment to the Articles of the Company
At the Meeting, a special resolution amending the articles of the Company to extend the "sunset" date for the Multiple Voting Shares until June 29, 2027 was adopted, as follows:
Class of Shares
Number and percentage of
shares of the Company
represented in person or by
proxy and entitled to vote at
the Meeting that were voted
FOR
Number and percentage of
shares represented in person
or by proxy and entitled to
vote at the Meeting that were
voted
AGAINST
All Equity Shares*
25,109,497 (96.703%)
856,195 (3.297%)
All Equity Shares**
20,664,943 (96.022%)
856,195 (3.978%)
Subordinate Voting Shares
205,108 (96.514%)
7,409 (3.486%)
Restricted Voting Shares
2,599,096 (96.676%)
89,355 (3.324%)
Limited Voting Shares
22,305,293 (96.676%)
766,840 (3.324%)
Multiple Voting Shares
237,748,950 (100.000%)
0 (0.000%)
* Equity shares refers to the Company's subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares and limited voting shares, collectively.
** Excludes any votes cast by "interested parties" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.
Numbers presented in this report are based on the final report of the scrutineer for the Meeting. Dated this 28th day of June, 2023.
Glass House Brands Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The Company operates through the production and sale of cannabis products. The Company, through its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flower and trim to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in the state of California. The Company also owns and operates retail cannabis stores in the state of California. The Company's brands include Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers and Mama Sue Wellness. Glass House Farms provides cannabis products, such as eighth jars, grower's choice, pre-roll singles, pre-roll packs and smalls. Its Farmacy branded dispensaries are located in Santa Barbara, Santa Ana and Berkeley, California. Mama Sue Wellness provides various cannabis tincture products. It operates multiple greenhouse cultivation facilities located in Carpinteria, California. The Company has Natural Healing Center (NHC) dispensary located in Morro Bay, California.