REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the matters voted upon and the outcome of voting at the Meeting are as follows:

1.Election of Directors

At the Meeting, each of the following eight nominees were elected as directors of the Company as follows:

DirectorNumber and percentage of
shares1 of the Company
represented in person or by
proxy and entitled to vote at
the Meeting that were voted
FOR		Number and percentage of
shares1 represented in person
or by proxy and entitled to
vote at the Meeting that were
WITHHELD
from voting
Kyle Kazan 240,557,134 (99.962%) 90,289 (0.038%)
Graham Farrar 240,639,758 (99.997%) 7,639 (0.003%)
Robert (Jamie) Mendola 240,637,408 (99.996%) 10,015 (0.004%)
Humble Lukanga 240,020,642 (99.740%) 625,755 (0.260%)
Jocelyn Rosenwald 239,936,363 (99.705%) 711,060 (0.295%)
George Raveling 239,938,202 (99.705%) 709,188 (0.295%)
Hector De La Torre 239,939,772 (99.706%) 707,636 (0.294%)
Robert (Bob) Hoban 240,019,863 (99.739%) 627,527 (0.261%)

Note 1: The shares entitled to vote on this resolution consist of the subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares and multiple voting shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Company's Articles, the limited voting shares of the Company are not entitled to vote on the election of directors.

2.Re-appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor, as follows:

AuditorNumber and percentage of
shares2 of the Company
represented in person or by
proxy and entitled to vote at
the Meeting that were voted
FOR		Number and percentage of
shares2 represented in person
or by proxy and entitled to
vote at the Meeting that were
WITHHELD
from voting
Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP 268,530,049 (99.931%) 185,732 (0.069%)

Note 2: The shares entitled to vote on this resolution consist of the subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares, limited voting shares and multiple voting shares of the Company.

3.Amendment to the Articles of the Company

At the Meeting, a special resolution amending the articles of the Company to extend the "sunset" date for the Multiple Voting Shares until June 29, 2027 was adopted, as follows:

Class of SharesNumber and percentage of
shares of the Company
represented in person or by
proxy and entitled to vote at
the Meeting that were voted
FOR		Number and percentage of
shares represented in person
or by proxy and entitled to
vote at the Meeting that were
voted
AGAINST
All Equity Shares* 25,109,497 (96.703%) 856,195 (3.297%)
All Equity Shares** 20,664,943 (96.022%) 856,195 (3.978%)
Subordinate Voting Shares 205,108 (96.514%) 7,409 (3.486%)
Restricted Voting Shares 2,599,096 (96.676%) 89,355 (3.324%)
Limited Voting Shares 22,305,293 (96.676%) 766,840 (3.324%)
Multiple Voting Shares 237,748,950 (100.000%) 0 (0.000%)

* Equity shares refers to the Company's subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares and limited voting shares, collectively.

** Excludes any votes cast by "interested parties" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Numbers presented in this report are based on the final report of the scrutineer for the Meeting. Dated this 28th day of June, 2023.

GLASS HOUSE BRANDS INC.
By: /s/ Benjamin Vega
Benjamin Vega
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

