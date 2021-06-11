Glass Houses Acquisition : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On June 7, 2021, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (the 'Company') received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Capital Market ('NASDAQ') indicating that it is not in compliance with Section 5250(c) of the NASDAQ Rules and Regulations as a result of its failure to timely file the Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the 'Form 10-Q').

On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') issued a public statement entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'Statement'), which clarified guidance for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth in the Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants with their professional advisors, including auditors and other advisors responsible for assisting SPACs in the preparation of financial statements. This, in turn, resulted in the Company's delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC by the prescribed deadline. Since receiving the deficiency letter, the Company has filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC on June 11, 2021.

