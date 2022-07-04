Glass to Power S p A : G2P – Joint Report to the Shareholders on the Financial Statements

GLASS TO POWER S.p.A.
of the statutory audit in the paragraph "Information recall", which indicates the following.
As illustrated by the directors in the Management Report in the paragraph "Foreseeable development of operations", the directors have drawn up a Cash flow 2022-2023 discussed and approved by the Board of Directors on May 31, 2022 aimed at guaranteeing business continuity for the next 12-18 months. The plan prepared does not contemplate hypothetical revenues deriving from the sale of products which, although desirable, are still uncertain at present; on the cost side, on the other hand, cost saving strategies are envisaged both for the year 2022 and for the following one.
Furthermore, the directors point out that the company, in order to guarantee financial solvency for the next twelve months, will rely on the financial resources available at 31.12.2021, on the collection of contributions due for various reasons, on the non-interest bearing shareholder loan to which the The shareholder structure has already joined and which will be paid shortly into the company's coffers at the same time as the six- month moratorium granted by a credit institution for the payment of the second installment (of three) of € 300,000, due on 30.06.2022 subject to subscription and payment for at least an amount equal to it of the aforementioned non-interest bearing shareholder loan to be collected by June 2022.
The opinion of the person in charge of the statutory audit is not expressed with qualifications in relation to this aspect.
1) Supervisory activity pursuant to art. 2403 et seq. c.c.
We monitored compliance with the law and the statute, compliance with the principles of proper administration and, in particular, the adequacy of the organizational structures, the administrative and accounting system and their concrete functioning.
We have participated in the shareholders' meetings and the meetings of the board of directors and, based on the information available, we have no particular findings to report.
We have acquired from the administrative body in adequate advance and also during the meetings held, information on the general management trend and its foreseeable evolution, as well as on the most important transactions, due to their size or characteristics, carried out by the company and, on the basis of acquired information, we have no particular observations to report. We promptly exchanged data and information with the statutory auditor relevant to the performance of our supervisory activity.
We acquired knowledge and monitored the adequacy of the organizational, administrative and accounting structure and its concrete functioning also through the collection of information from the heads of the functions and in this regard we have no particular observations to report.
We have acquired knowledge and monitored, to the extent of our competence, the adequacy and functioning of the administrative-accounting system, as well as the reliability of the latter in correctly representing management events, by obtaining information from the heads of the functions and the examination of company documents, and in this regard, we have no particular observations to report.
No complaints have been received from the shareholders pursuant to art. 2408 of the Italian Civil Code
We have not made any reports to the administrative body pursuant to and for the purposes of art. 15 d.l. n. 118/2021.
On 20 July 2021, the Board of Statutory Auditors issued a specific opinion in relation to the remuneration due to the Directors holding particular offices, requested from the Chairman of the Board Dr. Lenzi by the Managing Directors Dr. Emilio Sassone Corsi and Dr. Guido Massari. On that occasion, the Board issued a negative opinion on the attribution of remuneration to the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial