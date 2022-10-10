Glass to Power S p A : INSULATING GLASS CERTIFIED EN 1279

PRESS RELEASE: The Photovoltaic Insulating Glass Unit of Glass to Power is now qualified according to EN 1279

Glass to Power has successfully carried out and passed the initial type tests to mark the G2P photovoltaic insulating glass according to EN 1279 "Glass in building - Insulating glass" regulamentation.

Over a process that took several months, the product passed various tests in the laboratories of the Stazione Sperimentale del Vetro in Venice (https://www.spevetro.it/). In particular, the insulating system has succesfully passed the aging test according to the EN 1279-2: 2018 standard and the fogging test according to the EN 1279-4: 2018 standard. The measurement of the luminous and solar characteristics according to the EN 410: 2011 standard and the measurement of emissivity according to the ASTM C1371 04 standard have been also performed.

This new qualification allows Glass to Power to apply the CE mark to its product according to the Construction Products Regulation 305/2011, and to draw up the related declaration of performance.

A new step forward that makes G2P's innovative BIPV solution increasingly in line with the market demand from Italian and international designers and builders.

Glass to Power SpA | Marketing Dept. Mail: info@glasstopower.com

Glass to Power SpA | Ufficio Marketing

Mail: info@glasstopower.com