Glassbox Ltd is in Israel-based company that operates as software publisher. Glassbox Ltd operates though is subsidiaries as Software as a Service (SaaS) company for the purpose of analysis. Glassbox Ltd has one field of activity - providing software-based services. In this field the company has developed a platform Glassbox dedicated to for digital service that captures, visualizes and analyzes billions of digital journeys, enabling teams across customers organization to ensure seamless digital experience. Glassbox leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to score experiences and analyze user behavior. It measures the business impact of every digital action. The Company is active globally.

Sector Software