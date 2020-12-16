GLASTON CORPORATION: NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD ELECTED;...

Glaston Corporation S

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Glaston Corporation, Teuvo Salminen, has informed the Company that he will not continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors from the beginning of 2021. He will, however, continue as a member of the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting in spring 2021.

According to the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors elects the Chairman of the Board of Directors amongst themselves. In line with the recommendation set out by the Company's Nomination Board in August 2020, the Board of Directors has in its meeting today elected Veli-Matti Reinikkala as the Chairman of the Board of Directors as of 1 January 2021.



Glaston's Board of Directors announced the appointment of the Company's new CEO & President Anders Dahlblom on 14 August 2020. Anders Dahlblom will assume in his position on 1 January 2021.

Starting on 1 January 2021, Acting CEO & President Sasu Koivumäki resumes his position as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) responsible for global sales and as Deputy to the CEO.

Teuvo Salminen, Chairman of the Board of Directors until 31 December 2020, tel. +358 400 420 285

Veli-Matti Reinikkala, Chairman of the Board of Directors as of 1 January 2021, tel. +41 (79) 583 2902

Taina Tirkkonen, General Counsel and SVP, HR, tel. +358 10 500 5070

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of emerging technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

As of April 2019, Bystronic glass is part of Glaston Group. Together we are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. We operate globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 11 countries. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.

