Glaston Oyj : CHANGES TO GLASTON'S GROUP STRUCTURE

Glaston Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 December 2020 at 13.10

In January 2020, Glaston announced its new group structure with business areas Glaston Heat Treatment Technologies, Glaston Insulating Glass Technologies and Glaston Automotive & Emerging Technologies.

As of 1 January 2021, the Emerging Technologies operations will be re-organized and become part of the regional sales structure. As of the same date Glaston's business areas will be Glaston Heat Treatment Technologies, Glaston Insulating Glass Technologies and Glaston Automotive & Display Technologies.

Sasu Koivumäki, Chief Sales Officer (CSO)will take the responsibility of the Emerging Technologies business which continues to be an integral part of Glaston's growth strategy.Robert Prange, currently SVP Automotive & Emerging Technologies will be leading the Glaston Automotive & Display Technologies business area. Dietmar Walz will continue as SVP Insulating Glass Technologies and Miika Äppelqvist as SVP Heat Treatment Technologies as announced on 25 November 2020.

The business areas together with respective services businesses form the company's reporting segments. Emerging Technologies will be reported in Heat Treatment Technologies, Insulating Glass Technologies or in Automotive and Display Technologies depending on their technology focus. Consequently, Glaston will publish comparable financial figures before the publication of the January-March 2021 interim report.

Glaston Corporation

For more information:

Acting President and CEO Sasu Koivumäki tel. + 358 40 558 7530

CFO Päivi Lindqvist, tel. +358 10 500 500

Glaston in brief

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of emerging technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

As of April 2019, Bystronic glass is part of Glaston Group. Together we are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. We operate globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 11countries. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, key media, www.glaston.net.