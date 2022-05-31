Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Glaston Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
GLASTON OYJ ABP

Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/30 09:44:30 am EDT
0.9240 EUR   +2.67%
02:30aGLASTON OYJ : Enabling world-leading glass solutions
PU
05/30GLASTON OYJ : How to stop wasting resources in glass tempering
PU
05/04GLASTON OYJ : Online white haze control – digital innovations open new possibilities...
PU
Glaston Oyj : Enabling world-leading glass solutions

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
In celebration of the International Year of Glass 2022 - a year dedicated to celebrating glass by the United Nations, Glaston is spreading the word of using glass to build a better tomorrow. In a video published today, Glaston presents its key glass processing technologies.

Glass is highly appreciated for being practical, decorative, and sustainable. Its refractive, reflective and transmission properties are ideal for a broad spectrum of products. Therefore, glass is widely used in diverse industries such as architecture, automotive, appliances, display and solar.

Yet the right technology is necessary to transform raw glass into something greater and more valuable for its end-use. This transformation requires glass processing solutions that are safe, smart and energy-efficient. That's where Glaston comes into the picture.

As a world leader in glass processing technology, we provide heat treatment and insulating glass manufacturing for the architectural industry and glass pre-processing and heat treatment equipment for the automotive, appliance, solar and display industries to help them use glass as a valuable and sustainable material in their creations. These technologies enable customers to make a clear difference in performance and reach new levels of automation.

Through continuous development and innovations, we keep driving the evolution of glass processing forward. Our latest technologies, state-of-the-art automation and exceptional customer support enable glass solutions to be even safer, smarter and more energy-efficient for a better future.

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 222 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2022 7,30 M 7,87 M 7,87 M
Net Debt 2022 13,1 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 77,9 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float 76,5%
Managers and Directors
Anders Mikael Dahlblom President & Chief Executive Officer
Päivi Lindqvist Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Sarlotta Narjus Independent Director
Tero Telaranta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLASTON OYJ ABP-18.95%84
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.88%12 737
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-36.91%10 696
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-9.83%9 324
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-40.19%5 878
VALMET OYJ-31.63%5 089