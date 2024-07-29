Glaston Oyj Abp is a Finland-based company engaged in the glass technology sector. As of February 2013, the Company operated within thwo business segments: Machines and Services. The Machines segment offers a range of production machinery and tools for the glass industry, such as machines for glass cutting and drilling, edge shaping and polishing, horizontal tempering, bending, bend tempering and laminations. The Services segment provides maintenance services, spare parts and accessories, machine upgrades and modernizations, remote monitoring and diagnostics, as well as training and consulting services. On February 4, 2013, it sold all the shares in Albat+Wirsam Software GmbH to Constellation Software Inc., which lead to the discontinuation of the Software Solutions segment.