The Glass Performance Days 2023 conference featured a wealth of cutting-edge research and development sessions.
This category is dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking work and technological advancements in the glass industry. Explore sessions that delve into complex geometry and structural innovations, presenting the latest findings and methodologies that push the boundaries of glass engineering. With topics ranging from the fire resistance of laminated safety glass to the reuse of post-consumer flat glass, these presentations highlight the diverse and innovative research driving advancements in the glass industry.
R&D
- Maximilian Möckel, Institute of Building Construction - TU Dresden - "A guide to assessing the fire resistance of load-bearing laminated safety glass"
- Philipp Amir Chhadeh, Technische Universität Darmstadt - "Investigation of the joining area of additive manufactured glass structures on float glass"
- Stefan Karlsson, RISE Research Institutes of Sweden - "Towards practically stronger glass - recent advances and outlook"
- Timon Peters, Technische Universität Darmstadt - "Appearance, properties and prevalence of small glass inclusions"
- Vlad Silvestru, ETH Zürich - "Assessment of different concepts for pre-stressing glass beams with iron-based shape memory alloy elements"
- Gianni Royer-Carfagni, University of Parma - "Analytical solution and exact effective thickness for multilayered laminated glass beams of arbitrary composition. Application to cantilevered balustrades" and "Innovative FEM for the thermal analysis of architectural glazing exposed to solar radiation. Proposal for a simplified engineering approach"
- Hoessein Alkisaei, Delft University of Technology - "Glass Bottle Columns - Experiments and Design Concepts for Reuse"
- Isabell Ayvaz, Technische Universität Darmstadt - "Effects of wind loads on the mechanical performance of vacuum glazing and its influence on the VIG design parameters"
- Marco Zaccaria, AGC Glass Europe - "From WASTE via RECYCLE to REUSE: First valid steps on the pathway to better re-utilization of glass elements"
- Cenk Kocer, University of Sydney - "Energy Embodiment and Carbon Footprint of the process of thermally toughening glass"
- Christian Hammer, Universität Siegen - "Characterization of polymeric interlayer materials in the laminated state using fibre optic sensors"
- Dominik Offereins, Bundeswehr University Munich - "Evaluation of the suitability of UV-curing acrylate adhesives in structural glass applications by DMTA"
- Evelien Symoens, Ghent University - "Numerical heat transfer model for predicting temperature gradients and fracture in glass panes"
- Aayush Jaiswal, VTT - "Adaptive Passive Cooling Cellulose-based Films for Smart Windows"
- Alexander Pauli, Bundeswehr University Munich - "Numerical Modelling of UV - curing acrylate adhesives"
- Angelica Rota, Politecnico di Bari in partnership with AGC Glass Europe - "The reuse of post-consumer flat glass: a study of its environmental benefits, quality and mechanical properties"
- Austin Bensend, Enclos - "Pre-stressing Glass by Elastic Deformation: A New Twist on Reducing Deflection"
Complex geometry
- Javier Sanchez-Gil, Cristacurva - "Curved Glass: Modernizing Form and Function in Convex and Concave Applications"
- Daniel Pfarr, Technische Universität Dresden - "Influence of Poisson's effect on the determination of the bending tensile stress of thin glass"
- Valérie Hayez, Dow Building Science - "Optimizing methodologies for cold bending of glass"
- Keyan Rahimzadeh, Front Inc - "(Stop) Pushing the Envelope: Achieving the World's Largest Cold Bent Façade with Computation and 3-Dimensional Framing"
Want to know more?
Sign up for Glastory newsletter
Share this story
About the author
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 29 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2024 07:59:01 UTC.