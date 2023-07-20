Glaston CorporationPress release 20.7.2023 at 10.00

Glaston Corporation will publish its Half-year financial report for the period January 1-June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at around 1.00 p.m. Finnish time. The report and presentation will be available as soon as possible after publishing on the Company's internet pages at www.glaston.net.



Glaston's CEO Anders Dahlblom and CFO Päivi Lindqvist will present the financial result to analysts, investors and media representatives on the publication day at 3.00 p.m. (Finnish time) in English.

The live webcast can be accessed through the link: https://glaston.videosync.fi/q2-2023

An on-demand version of the presentation will be available on the company's website later during the same day.



GLASTON CORPORATION

Pia Posio

VP, Communications, Marketing and IR

Tel. +358 10 500 5076

Glaston in brief

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and display industries. The company also supports the development of new technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

Glaston is committed to providing its clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. Glaston operates globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in nine countries and its shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.