  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Glaston Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLA1V   FI4000369657

GLASTON OYJ ABP

(GLA1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/27 03:29:13 am EDT
0.9640 EUR   +2.12%
03:25aGLASTON OYJ : Q1/2022 presentation
PU
01:31aGLASTON'S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY─MARCH 2022 : Strong performance continued in order intake and profitability
AQ
04/20GLASTON OYJ : publishes the January–March 2022 Interim Report on 27 April 2022...
PU
Glaston Oyj : Q1/2022 presentation

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
Content

  • Q1/2022 highlights

  • Market review

  • Financial development

  • Outlook 2022

Q1/2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2022 highlights

  • Order intake increased by 25% to EUR 59.0 (47.2) million

  • Net sales for the first quarter were EUR 52.3 (40.4) million, up 29%

  • Comparable EBITA margin improved

    • o Q1: EUR 3.5 (2.1) million, i.e. 6.6 (5.1)% of net sales

  • Order backlog EUR 98.1 (68.0) million

  • The AGM resolved that a capital repayment of EUR 0.03 per share be distributed

Architectural market Q1

  • The Insulating Glass Technologies market remained solid, supported by the residential and commercial glass markets

  • For Heat Treatment equipment, demand was lower than in the previous quarter but market activity was still at a good level

  • In the Services markets, activity increased

  • Driven by the residential glass sector, the positive market activity in North America continued

  • Demand for Heat Treatment equipment was excellent

  • For Insulating Glass equipment, the first quarter was slower but demand for the TPS® technology remained solid

  • In China, the coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns affected market activity

  • Elsewhere in the APAC region, activity continued to remain at a lower level mainly due to coronavirus-related restrictions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
