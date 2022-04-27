Glaston Oyj : Q1/2022 presentation

Content
Q1/2022 HIGHLIGHTS
• Order intake increased by 25% to EUR 59.0 (47.2) million
• Net sales for the first quarter were EUR 52.3 (40.4) million, up 29%
• Comparable EBITA margin improved
o Q1: EUR 3.5 (2.1) million, i.e. 6.6 (5.1)% of net sales
• Order backlog EUR 98.1 (68.0) million
• The AGM resolved that a capital repayment of EUR 0.03 per share be distributed
Architectural market Q1
• The Insulating Glass Technologies market remained solid, supported by the residential and commercial glass markets
• For Heat Treatment equipment, demand was lower than in the previous quarter but market activity was still at a good level
• In the Services markets, activity increased
• Driven by the residential glass sector, the positive market activity in North America continued
• Demand for Heat Treatment equipment was excellent
• For Insulating Glass equipment, the first quarter was slower but demand for the TPS® technology remained solid
• In China, the coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns affected market activity
• Elsewhere in the APAC region, activity continued to remain at a lower level mainly due to coronavirus-related restrictions
