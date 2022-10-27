Advanced search
    GLA1V   FI4000369657

GLASTON OYJ ABP

(GLA1V)
27 October 2022
0.8500 EUR   -6.59%
04:54aGlaston Oyj : Q3/2022 presentation
PU
01:31aGlaston's Interim Report January-september 2022 : Record high order intake at EUR 86.2 million in Q3
AQ
10/18Glaston Oyj : publishes the January 1– September 30, 2022 Interim Report on...
PU
Glaston Oyj : Q3/2022 presentation

10/27/2022 | 04:54am EDT
27 October 2022

Anders Dahlblom, CEO

Päivi Lindqvist, CFO

Glaston Q3 2022: Record high order intake at EUR 86.2 million

Content

  • Q3/2022 highlights
  • Financial development
  • Outlook 2022
  • Revised strategy 2021-2025

Q3/2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2022 highlights

  • Order intake was EUR 86.2 (45.4) million, up 90%
  • Net sales were EUR 47.9 (46.4) million, up 3%
    o For Services business, 8% net sales growth
  • Comparable EBITA down 23%
    o Q3: EUR 2.5 (3.2) million, i.e. 5.1 (6.9)% of net sales
  • Order backlog at EUR 142.3 (86.1) million

4

Interim Report January-September 2022

27 October 2022

Q3 2022 highlights

  • A strategically important order at EUR 31 million for multiple insulating glass lines, MULTI'ARRISSERs and machines for spacer frame production
  • Strong entry into the Automotive market in China by securing orders for the standard CHAMP EVO pre- processing lines
  • The first win for Glaston's new tailor-made concept for the solar industry. Deal for five flat tempering lines for solar panel tempering signed

5

Interim Report January-September 2022

27 October 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 08:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
