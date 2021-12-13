Glaston Oyj : closes deal for two TPS® insulating glass lines

Glaston Corporation Press Release 13.12.2021 at 10.30 EEST

Glaston Grouphas received an order for two Glaston Thermo Plastic Spacer (TPS®) insulating glass lines to French window manufacturer TRYBA. The order is booked in Glaston's Q4/2021 order book and the lines will be delivered in Q3/2022.

The French glass manufacturer TRYBA, specializing in windows, doors, verandas, and pergolas, has a long customer relationship with Glaston, and the company already operates Glaston tempering, flat laminating, and insulating glass lines equipped with the latest glass processing technology. As the company is expanding its operations, TRYBA was looking for an automated and flexible solution for the manufacturing of insulating glass units.



The insulating glass line Glaston TPS® offers a versatile and individual production system. The fully automated line enables excellent productivity, quality , and high flexibility as well as long service life due to premium quality components. The individually configurable production lines are equipped with the Thermo Plastic Spacer TPS®, a «warm edge» technology introduced to the market more than 25 years ago .

"A high capacity and high reproducible quality, as well as high flexibility in mixed production werethe key criteria for TRYBA in selecting Glaston TPS® technology. In addition, it was Glaston's commitment to fulfilling TRYBA's special service and support needs that convinced them to choose Glaston," says Marco Stehr,SVP Sales & Service for Glaston's EMEA region.

" We want our customers to succeed in their business. T he Glaston TPS® is an excellent choice for this customer, as they are paying attention to detail and quality while at the same time looking for a combination between state of the art technology and reliability ", says Sasu Koivumäki, CSO, Glaston Corporation.

"Progress and innovation are the driving force leading us to constantly renew our products and make them even more efficient. Our team is paying attention to detail and constantly seeks perfection and reaching a balance between technology and design. With Glaston technology and service capabilities we are confident to expand successfully our glass business" says Jerome Oberle, Project Manager of TRYBA S.A. Portugal.



