Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Glaston Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLA1V   FI4000369657

GLASTON OYJ ABP

(GLA1V)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki - 12/13 03:44:59 am
1.1 EUR   -1.79%
03:36aGLASTON OYJ : closes deal for two TPS® insulating glass lines
PU
12/02GLASTON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
11/30Glaston Flags $6 Million Write-Off Over Failed Startup Investment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaston Oyj : closes deal for two TPS® insulating glass lines

12/13/2021 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glaston Corporation Press Release 13.12.2021 at 10.30 EEST

Glaston Grouphas received an order for two Glaston Thermo Plastic Spacer (TPS®) insulating glass lines to French window manufacturer TRYBA. The order is booked in Glaston's Q4/2021 order book and the lines will be delivered in Q3/2022.

The French glass manufacturer TRYBA, specializing in windows, doors, verandas, and pergolas, has a long customer relationship with Glaston, and the company already operates Glaston tempering, flat laminating, and insulating glass lines equipped with the latest glass processing technology. As the company is expanding its operations, TRYBA was looking for an automated and flexible solution for the manufacturing of insulating glass units.

The insulating glass line Glaston TPS® offers a versatile and individual production system. The fully automated line enables excellent productivity, quality,and high flexibility as well as long service life due to premium quality components. The individually configurable production lines are equipped with the Thermo Plastic Spacer TPS®, a «warm edge» technology introduced to the market more than 25 years ago.

"A high capacity and high reproducible quality, as well as high flexibility in mixed production werethe key criteria for TRYBA in selecting Glaston TPS® technology. In addition, it was Glaston's commitment to fulfilling TRYBA's special service and support needs that convinced them to choose Glaston," says Marco Stehr,SVP Sales & Service for Glaston's EMEA region.

"We want our customers to succeed in their business. The GlastonTPS® is an excellent choice for this customer, as they are paying attention to detail and quality while at the same time looking for a combination between state of the art technology and reliability", says Sasu Koivumäki, CSO, Glaston Corporation.

"Progress and innovation are the driving force leading us to constantly renew our products and make them even more efficient. Our team is paying attention to detail and constantly seeks perfection and reaching a balance between technology and design. With Glaston technology and service capabilities we are confident to expand successfully our glass business" says Jerome Oberle, Project Manager of TRYBA S.A. Portugal.


For further information, please contact:

Commercial inquiries:
Sasu Koivumäki, CSO, tel. +65 9732 1253
Marco Stehr, Senior VP Sales & Service, EMEA region, tel. +49 7234 601 147
Jean-Marc Giudici, Area Sales Manager France/BeNeLux, tel. +33 607 142 120

Press inquiries:
Pia Posio, VP Communications, Marketing & IR, tel +358 10 500 5076

Glaston in brief

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services, and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar, and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of new technologies integrating intelligence into the glass.

Glaston is committed to providing its clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, to build a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy-efficient glass solutions. Glaston operates globally with manufacturing, services, and sales offices in 10 countries, and its shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.


Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLASTON OYJ ABP
03:36aGLASTON OYJ : closes deal for two TPS® insulating glass lines
PU
12/02GLASTON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
11/30Glaston Flags $6 Million Write-Off Over Failed Startup Investment
MT
11/30Glaston writes off balance sheet items related to Heliotrope partnership, the write-off..
AQ
11/25GLASTON OYJ : Managers' Transactions
PU
11/23GLASTON OYJ : CHAMP 25 helps Paragon meet growing demands
PU
11/18GLASTON OYJ : Trends in bus glass processing
PU
11/17Glaston Oyj Abp - Managers' Transactions
AQ
10/29Glaston's remuneration report selected as the winner in series for small...
PU
10/28Glaston Q3/2021 presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 186 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2021 2,15 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
Net Debt 2021 25,6 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,3x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 94,4 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 743
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart GLASTON OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Glaston Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLASTON OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,12 €
Average target price 1,45 €
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Mikael Dahlblom President & Chief Executive Officer
Päivi Lindqvist Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Sarlotta Narjus Independent Director
Tero Telaranta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLASTON OYJ ABP25.84%107
NORDSON CORPORATION34.70%15 730
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.89.20%11 520
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.64.53%7 108
VALMET OYJ59.59%6 304
MAREL HF.8.38%4 911