Glaston Oyj : is shaping the sustainable future of glass – glasstec 2022...

After hundredsof meetings, countless smiling faces and steady handshakes and many new opportunities later, the Glaston team is back home from meeting the glass industry friends at glasstec 2022.

Our exhibition motto at glasstec was "Shaping the sustainable future of glass". By following this motto, Glaston offered during the four intensive days deep insights into the latest developments demonstrating new exciting opportunities for the architectural, automotive, appliance and solar industries.

Since the previous glasstec trade fair four years ago, much has happened at Glaston, such as the acquisition of Bystronic glass. At glasstec 2022, the "new" Glaston stood together as an even stronger team with a more extensive offering of glass processing products that support a wide range of customers at the very core of glass processing.

"Meeting customers and partners in person after a long time is something we've all waited for. Joining glasstec as a unified Glaston team with an extended offering covering a wide range of insulating glass, heat treatment and automotive and display glass technologies was a great experience. In addition to good discussions and seeing happy faces, we had a very successful four days with new insights, new encounters and strengthening existing relationships," says Sasu Koivumäki, CSO at Glaston Corporation.

"It was a wonderful new experience to attend glasstec for the first time after joining Glaston as CEO last year. This was really a great place to meet and collaborate with the global industry players who had gathered together. Most of all I enjoyed meeting and discussing with so many customers from all over the world in just a couple of days. And of course, it was really good to get together with our global Glaston team and get to know the team better", says Anders Dahlblom, CEO at Glaston Corporation.

Shaping sustainable glass processing with automation, energy efficiency and customized customer services

At glasstec, Glaston presented the core technologies and services for insulating glass, heat treatment as well as automotive and display glass through live demos and keynote presentations, in addition to a wide array of discussions with industry experts. The key focus in all our technology development is automation, energy efficiency and customer service.

The newly available Glaston MATRIX EVO automatic bending furnace and Glaston CHAMP EVO glass pre-processing line are designed to meet the most challenging requirements of today's automotive industry with automation, energy efficiency and modularity.

The new Glaston Autopilot (video)for flat tempering is automating the tempering process and ensuring optimized productivity and consistently high quality during every shift. The Glaston ProLConvection Control (video) technology automatically increases production capability for structural and high-strength laminates and is available for any laminating line.

For energy-efficient insulating glass manufacturing, the new arrissing machine Glaston MULTI'ARRISSER offers a fast, user-friendly solution for high-quality arrissing of straight glass edges. Up to 10 times more durable than conventional solutions, Glaston's cup wheel technology guarantees the best arrissing quality at a low cost.

Glaston's latest development in services includes new upgrade possibilities for glass heat treatment, insulating glass manufacturing as well as automotive and display glass processing. As an example, a complete tempering linemodernization for any flat tempering line is a cost-effective and sustainable way to get the latest heating technology.

Thank you to all who came to visit us, joined our live demos and met with our industry experts at our stand- we look forward to seeing you soon!