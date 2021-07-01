Glaston Oyj : MM4Glass and LatamGlass Glaston's new partners in South America

Continuous customer support was the key priority for Glaston when moving to the new operating model in South America. As of June 2021, customer support, service and sales in South America will be provided through a local agent and partner network.

As communicated earlier, Glaston's operations in the Brazilian subsidiary were discontinued in February 2021. During the scale-down of operations, the efforts for securing support for the customers in their various business needs were put as a key priority.

Providing regional customer support and global expertise through an agent network and dedicated service partners was considered to be the right way forward in the South America region.

As of June 2021, Machine Market for glass (MM4Glass) will be the first point of contact for new machine sales through-out Glaston's Heat Treatment and Insulating Glass technologies product portfolio. MM4Glass will be supported by Glaston's regional Americas sales organization where needed.

Starting 01.07.2021, LatamGlass will become Glaston's authorized service provider and part of Glaston's global service network in providing services for Glaston's Heat Treatment product portfolio. However, spare parts to customers in South America will continue to be delivered from Glaston America Inc., and Glaston's regional Americas services organization will support LatamGlass when needed.

'Ensuring continuous support and service, as well as technology know-how in selecting new solutions to Glaston's customers, was the key priority for us during the process of moving to an agency-driven operating model in South America. With these experienced partners, MM4Glass and LatamGlass, we foresee that quality in serving our customers is secured,' says Sasu Koivumäki, Chief Sales Officer at Glaston Corporation.

