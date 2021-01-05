Log in
NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Glaston Oyj Abp    GLA1V   FI4000369657

GLASTON OYJ ABP

(GLA1V)
Glaston Oyj : operating model in South America changes

01/05/2021 | 10:06am EST
Glaston Corporation Trade Press Release 5 January 2021

As of February 2021, operations in Glaston's Brazilian subsidiary will be discontinued. In order to ensure continuous support and service to the South American customers, Glaston will strengthen its agency and partner network in the region. At the end of year 2020 the scale-down of the operations of Glaston's subsidiary in Sao Paolo, Brazil was started. Critical operations will continue until February 2021 and after that customer support and sales will be conducted together with external parties. Glaston's global glass processing expertise is available to South American customers through the company's regional Americas sales and service team headed by Mr. Kimmo Kuusela.

'Supporting our customers in their various business needs is a key priority for Glaston, and our customers can rely on our continued help and assistance. We consider providing our global expertise through an agency network and dedicated service partners as the right way forward in the region,' says Sasu Koivumäki, Chief Sales Officer at Glaston Corporation.

For more information:

Sasu Koivumäki, CSO, Tel. +49 7234 6010 or +358 40 558 7530
Kimmo Kuusela, SVP Sales and Service, Americas,Tel. +358 400 940 604

Glaston Corporation

Agneta Selroos
Communications Manager, tel.+358 40 7453737

Glaston Corporation
Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of emerging technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

As of April 2019, Bystronic glass is part of Glaston Group. Together we are committed to providing our clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. We operate globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 11 countries. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.


Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 15:05:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
