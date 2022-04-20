Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Glaston Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLA1V   FI4000369657

GLASTON OYJ ABP

(GLA1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/19 11:06:32 am EDT
0.9640 EUR   -1.23%
02:47aGLASTON OYJ : publishes the January–March 2022 Interim Report on 27 April 2022...
PU
04/14Glaston Wins $4 Million Order to Deliver Flat Tempering Line to North American Glass Manufacturer
MT
04/14GLASTON OYJ : receives an order for an advanced tempering line from a leading...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaston Oyj : publishes the January–March 2022 Interim Report on 27 April 2022...

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glaston CorporationPress release 20.4.2022 at 9.30

Glaston Corporation will publish its January-March 2022 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at around 8.30 a.m. Finnish time. The Interim Report and presentation will be available as soon as possible after publishing on the Company's internet pages at www.glaston.net.

Glaston's CEO Anders Dahlblom and CFO Päivi Lindqvist will present the financial result to analysts, investors and media representatives on the publication day at 10:30 (Finnish time) in English.

The audiocast can be accessed through the link: https://glaston.videosync.fi/results-q1-2022/register. An on-demand version of the presentation will be available on the company's website later during the same day.

GLASTON CORPORATION

Pia Posio
VP, Communications, Marketing and IR
Tel. +358 10 500 5076


Glaston in brief
Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and display industries. The company also supports the development of new technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

Glaston is committed to providing its clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. Glaston operates globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 10 countries and its shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.


Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLASTON OYJ ABP
02:47aGLASTON OYJ : publishes the January–March 2022 Interim Report on 27 April 2022...
PU
04/14Glaston Wins $4 Million Order to Deliver Flat Tempering Line to North American Glass Ma..
MT
04/14GLASTON OYJ : receives an order for an advanced tempering line from a leading...
PU
04/13GLASTON OYJ ABP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/12Resolutions of the annual general meeting of glaston corporation and the decisions of t..
AQ
04/12Glaston Oyj Abp Approves Dividend for the Financial Year Ended on December 31, 2021, Pa..
CI
03/25GLASTON OYJ : new financing agreement linked to sustainability targets
PU
03/21Glaston's Annual Review 2021 published
AQ
03/18GLASTON OYJ : Glas Herzog's smooth startup of Glaston SPEED BOX IG line
PU
03/17Glaston Oyj Abp - Managers' Transactions
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 219 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2022 6,45 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
Net Debt 2022 14,5 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 81,3 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart GLASTON OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Glaston Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLASTON OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,96 €
Average target price 1,30 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Mikael Dahlblom President & Chief Executive Officer
Päivi Lindqvist Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Sarlotta Narjus Independent Director
Tero Telaranta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLASTON OYJ ABP-15.44%88
NORDSON CORPORATION-15.11%12 929
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-34.61%11 894
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-17.94%8 912
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-27.96%7 611
VALMET OYJ-30.38%5 221