Glaston Oyj : receives a close to EUR 5 million deal in the Americas

Glaston group has signed a close to EUR 5 contract for Insulating Glass and Heat Treatment Technologies machinery with a customer in the Americas. The order is booked in Glaston's received orders for the third quarter in 2021. The lines will be delivered within the second quarter of 2022.

More stringent safety and quality regulations in commercial building construction bring new requirements to the market, and advanced glass processing technology is needed in order to meet the stipulations for the end product.In addition, there is a growing demand for large glass units for facades.

To fulfill these needs, the customer was looking for a solution that can ensure reliability and high uptime in their production. They decided to choose a combination of Glaston technology that allows them to produce heat treated and insulated glass units up to a jumbo size of 2.8x6 meters.

Both the Thermoplastic Spacer (TPS®)Insulating Glass manufacturing line and the flat glass tempering lineare equipped with the highest level of automation suitable for high-end glass processing, maximizing the throughput. In addition, the unique Glaston Vortex Pro™convection system of the tempering line is improving the control of air placement onto the surface of the glass which allows the operator to precisely control the thermal profiles and ensure the quality of the heating processand efficiency.

"The ease of use combined with ensuring the quality of the end products and efficiency in glass processing were elements our customer was looking for. Glaston's product portfolio met these needs and provided the level of automation and machine reliability that was essential to our customer," says Joe Butler, Glaston's SVP Sales and Services in the Americas.

