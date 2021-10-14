Log in
Glaston Oyj : receives a close to EUR 5 million deal in the Americas

10/14/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Glaston Corporation Press Release 14.10.2021 13.30 EEST

Glaston group has signed a close to EUR 5 contract for Insulating Glass and Heat Treatment Technologies machinery with a customer in the Americas. The order is booked in Glaston's received orders for the third quarter in 2021. The lines will be delivered within the second quarter of 2022.

More stringent safety and quality regulations in commercial building construction bring new requirements to the market, and advanced glass processing technology is needed in order to meet the stipulations for the end product.In addition, there is a growing demand for large glass units for facades.

To fulfill these needs, the customer was looking for a solution that can ensure reliability and high uptime in their production. They decided to choose a combination of Glaston technology that allows them to produce heat treated and insulated glass units up to a jumbo size of 2.8x6 meters.

Both the Thermoplastic Spacer (TPS®)Insulating Glass manufacturing line and the flat glass tempering lineare equipped with the highest level of automation suitable for high-end glass processing, maximizing the throughput. In addition, the unique Glaston Vortex Proconvection system of the tempering line is improving the control of air placement onto the surface of the glass which allows the operator to precisely control the thermal profiles and ensure the quality of the heating processand efficiency.

"The ease of use combined with ensuring the quality of the end products and efficiency in glass processing were elements our customer was looking for. Glaston's product portfolio met these needs and provided the level of automation and machine reliability that was essential to our customer," says Joe Butler, Glaston's SVP Sales and Services in the Americas.

For further information, please contact:

Commercial inquiries:
Joe Butler, SVP Sales & Service, Americas region, tel. +00 181 5618 8740

Press inquiries:
Pia Posio, VP Communications, Marketing & IR, tel +358 10 500 5076

Glaston in brief
Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and appliance industries. The company also supports the development of new technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

Glaston is committed to providing its clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. Glaston operates globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in 10 countries and its shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.


