Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Glaston Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLA1V   FI4000369657

GLASTON OYJ ABP

(GLA1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:51:09 2023-03-09 am EST
1.075 EUR   -0.46%
03/07Glaston Oyj : Reducing energy use by 30% with Glaston RC Series
PU
03/03Inside Information : Glaston closes an above EUR 8 million deal for multiple automotive pre-processing lines
AQ
03/03Glaston Closes an Above EUR 8 Million Deal for Multiple Automotive Pre-Processing Lines
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glaston Oyj : receives the first order for the new MATRIX EVO from Saint-Gobain...

03/09/2023 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glaston Corporation Press Release 9.3.2023 11:00 EST

Glaston has received an order from one of the world's leading car glazing manufacturers, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, for their new MATRIX EVO line. The order was booked in Glaston's Q4/2022 order book and the line will be delivered in Q1/2024.

The requirements set for windshields and sunroofs in today's automotive industry are increasingly challenging in terms of various shapes, glass types and sizes and the ever more demanding expectations.

The customer needed technology for producing a short series of more complex-shaped high-quality end products for the aftermarket. Glaston's line with its active convection heating technology and its level of process expertise will meet those needs.

Glaston designed and introduced its fully automated MATRIX EVO bending furnace to specifically meet the automotive industry's requirements of a fast-paced production with high optical quality for applications such as windshields with integrated advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), head-up displays (HUD) and the use of coated glasses when combined with the most complex shapes. This order is the first since the introduction of this new product in 2022.

"Our customer has nearly a century-long experience and know-how in car glazing manufacturing. Selecting Glaston technology to enable them to reach the combination of the highest required quality, production pace and energy-efficiency needs places trust in our continuous efforts in product development and confirms that our new technology is a major improvement compared to the existing products on the market," says Robert Prange, SVP Automotive & Display Technologiesat Glaston Corporation.

For more information:

Tuomo Nuottimäki, Director, Heat Treatment Automotive Sales, tel +358 40 517 8287

Press inquiries:
Pia Posio, VP Communications, Marketing & IR, tel +358 10 500 5076

Glaston in brief

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, automotive, solar and display industries. The company also supports the development of new technologies integrating intelligence into glass.

Glaston is committed to providing its clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy-efficient glass solutions. Glaston operates globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in nine countries and its shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Glaston Oyj Abp published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLASTON OYJ ABP
03/07Glaston Oyj : Reducing energy use by 30% with Glaston RC Series
PU
03/03Inside Information : Glaston closes an above EUR 8 million deal for multiple automotive pr..
AQ
03/03Glaston Closes an Above EUR 8 Million Deal for Multiple Automotive Pre-Processing Lines
CI
03/02Glaston Oyj : DORAGLASS chose Glaston HTBS & RC automotive tempering solutions to enhance...
PU
02/10Glaston Oyj : invests in reducing its carbon footprint – first emissions reduction....
PU
02/09Glaston Oyj : Q4/2022 presentation
PU
02/09Transcript : Glaston Oyj Abp, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Glaston's Financial Statement Bullet : Strong profit and cash flow in the final quarter of..
AQ
02/09Glaston Oyj Abp Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09Glaston Oyj Abp Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 212 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2022 3,35 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
Net Debt 2022 17,4 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 91,0 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 783
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart GLASTON OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Glaston Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLASTON OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,08 €
Average target price 1,18 €
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Mikael Dahlblom President & Chief Executive Officer
Päivi Lindqvist Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Reinikkala Chairman
Sarlotta Narjus Independent Director
Tero Telaranta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLASTON OYJ ABP19.73%96
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.29%12 575
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.4.27%9 543
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-13.68%8 943
VALMET OYJ24.68%6 107
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA0.08%4 587