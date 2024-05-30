Glatfelter Corporation is a global supplier of engineered materials. The Company offers solutions across tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, as well as in many diverse packaging, home improvement and industrial applications. The Company operates through three segments: Airlaid Materials, Composite Fibers and Spunlace. Its Airlaid Materials segment is engaged in the sales of airlaid nonwoven fabric-like materials used in feminine hygiene products, adult incontinence products, tabletop, specialty wipes, and other airlaid applications. Its Composite Fibers segment is engaged in the sales of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, wallcovering base materials, composite laminate papers, technical specialties including substrates for electrical applications, and metallized products. Its Spunlace segment is engaged in the sales of quality spunlace nonwovens for critical cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications.

Sector Paper Products