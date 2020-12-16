Log in
GLATFELTER CORPORATION

GLATFELTER CORPORATION

(GLT)
  Report
News 


Glatfelter Announces Release of First Sustainability Report; Receives Accolades for Partnership in Developing a More Environmentally Friendly Tea Bag

12/16/2020 | 02:11pm EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, announced today the release of the Company’s first sustainability report, Enhancing Everyday Life…Sustainably.

The report contains results of the Company’s 2019 / 2020 sustainable practices and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities. The comprehensive report provides a holistic view of Glatfelter’s journey and performance in each of the key areas comprising ESG throughout its global facilities and the communities in which they operate. A link to the full report can be found here.

“Our commitment to sustainability and being a responsible corporate citizen has been a hallmark of our 156-year history. Sustainability helps guide our business and is reflected in our long-standing Core Values of Integrity, Financial Discipline, Mutual Respect, Customer Focus, and Environmental and Social Responsibility,” said Dante Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Parrini continued, “Delivering high-performing sustainable solutions underscores Glatfelter’s culture of innovation and commitment to being responsible stewards of the environment. As further evidence of the Company’s ongoing commitment to strong sustainability practices, we recently received accolades for our innovative partnership with Unilever.”

As part of Unilever’s “Partner with Purpose” program, Glatfelter was named as a Top 3 finalist in the Climate and Nature Impact category for its DYNAGREEN plant-based, heat-sealable tea bag product. This latest innovation uses polylactic acid (PLA) fibers manufactured from a plant-based by-product which does not impact food use and is GMO-free certified. By replacing fossil-derived components with plant-based materials, such as PLA, Glatfelter has developed a more environmentally friendly tea bag that is valued by their customers.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.


Contacts: 
Investors:Media:
Ramesh ShettigarEileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746
ramesh.shettigar@glatfelter.com		(717) 225-2793
eileen.beck@glatfelter.com


