Summary

Glatfelter Corporation to present at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on September 22nd

09/16/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Samuel L. Hillard, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on September 22, 2021. Glatfelter’s presentation will begin at 1:45 p.m. Eastern. In addition, Mr. Parrini and Mr. Hillard will conduct one-on-one meetings with conference participants.

Interested parties can listen to the webcast at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EECJE4qiRmiPu4l-YkITDQ.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be available on Glatfelter’s Investors page located at Webcasts and Presentations - Glatfelter Engineered Materials.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative, and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com

Contacts:  
Investors:Media: 
Ramesh ShettigarEileen L. Beck 
(717) 225-2746(717) 225-2793 



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 994 M - -
Net income 2021 35,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 656 M 656 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 415
Free-Float 79,7%
Managers and Directors
Dante C. Parrini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel L. Hillard Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Wolfgang Laures SVP-Integrated Global Supply Chain & IT
Eileen L. Beck Vice President-HR, Administration & Media Contact
Lee C. Stewart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLATFELTER CORPORATION-10.01%656
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-9.70%5 317
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-21.08%3 309
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD23.18%2 585
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-17.37%2 551
YFY INC.16.13%2 050